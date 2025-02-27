Kyle Richards, best known for her longtime role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has opened up about the emotional toll of her separation from Mauricio Umansky. In the latest episode of the Bravo series, which aired on February 25, 2025, the reality star candidly revealed that despite living separately, she still feels uncertain about finalizing their split. Kyle actually went on to reveal her most vulnerable side publicly and, while talking to the camera, it was clear how deeply immersed and helpless she had been through the separation grief.

For context, Kyle and her husband were married for nearly three decades before their separation was confirmed in July 2023 and sent shockwaves through the Bravo fandom since the couple had long been regarded as one of the show’s most stable pairs. During a poignant therapy session featured in the episode, Richards confessed that she struggles to feel the same sense of liberation her estranged husband seems to be experiencing. “He goes and lives his life, and he’s having fun,” she said.

On the other hand, she’s struggling with channeling her energy into work rather than being able to explore the dating scene. The mother of four acknowledged that being separated is supposed to be a time of self-discovery, but she remains preoccupied with what her future may hold. One of Richards’ biggest fears is something all of us can relate to and that is the possibility that Umansky could decide he wants to reconcile — right when she might have emotionally moved on. She told her therapist she worried that if she allowed herself to date or fall for someone else, Umansky could have a change of heart and want to reignite the marriage in the following words:

“I guess there’s a little part of me that thinks—okay, say I move on with somebody new, then what if he’s like, ‘Okay, I went and sowed my wild oats and now I want to come back?’”

Kyle Says She Has Never Wanted To Be a Single Mom