After learning that she had ceased filming part of Season 14, Kyle Richards has now admitted that her break should have been a bit longer. The longest-tenured cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoke on Amazon Live about some of this season's burning questions, all while dishing out her holy grail fashion picks from Amazon for fans to shop her go-to Aspen looks - from Kemo Sabe-inspired cowboy hats to luxurious coats for less. It's an admission that doesn't come as as a shock to fans watching the difficult season.

Between the shopping spree, fans were given a delicious dose of pipping hot tea ranging from her takes on the current season, her communication with PK Kemsley, and, of course, the status of her friendship with Dorit Kemsley. None of these topics would have been discussed had she taken the season off. "I probably should’ve taken the season off, to be honest, but I didn’t, and I was not equipped to deal with walking into those settings and feeling like I was being ambushed every time," she revealed to her viewers.

Kyle Shares Just Enough During Her Live Show