Dorit Kemsley has been going through it with her husband, PK Kemsley. The reality star have been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 7 and recently, the two announced that they were separating. Fans were confused as to why and whether it had anything to do with Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation. Now, PK is speaking out against his wife. On Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley has pushed the narrative that PK's drinking is what caused the two of them to separate and now he's talking about Kemsley's narrative on the show.

PK was on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast when he shared his upset over Kemsley's storyline in Season 14. “I was shocked, disappointed, and upset [about] what Dorit had to say,” PK said on the podcast. “I’m really proud and public about my sobriety, and I’m 12 months and two weeks [sober].” He talked about his reasoning for talking about his sobriety publicly and shared that he did so to help others who were struggling with alcohol. He also said that Kemsley did not understand his need to get sober and also claimed that it is not her fault that she doesn't understand his relationship with alcohol.

“Dorit’s lack of understanding about sobriety is not her fault. She hasn’t invested in it, and it’s not something, you know, she hasn’t worked a program and hasn’t done what I’ve done. So there is no fully blown alcoholic. You’re either an alcoholic or you’re not,” he explained. “Obviously, my alcoholism had an element of responsibility in relation to the breakdown of our marriage. But that was just a component.”

PK Kemsley Is Not Happy With How Dorit Kemsley Is Framing Their Relationship

Image via Bravo

PK talked about how Kemsley's claims about him being a "full blown alcoholic" isn't helpful and that it isn't as simple as that. “If you understand the disease, alcoholism is a symptom. It’s not a cause. So the reality is you have to get to what the cause was underneath. So it’s just not as simple as to say, ‘He was a fully blown alcoholic. That’s why we’re separated,’” he said. PK then claimed that Kemsley's claims she stood by him during all these dark times in his life was a lie.

“Dorit spoke of bankruptcies, gambling debts, DUIs, and that she stood by me. I mean, it’s not exactly true. The bankruptcy and all the gambling debts were well before I met her, and then the thing for me, because I’ve recovered, from all of the things that have happened in my extraordinary career, I’ve recovered from anything. I haven’t gambled since 2008. I don’t drink. The bankruptcy was 2010, [2009] … all of that was past, past history,” he said. “Dorit is on TV talking about the darkest times in my life and suggesting that she held my hand through them, it’s difficult to watch sometimes, particularly when she wasn’t with me when it happened.”

