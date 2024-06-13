The Big Picture The new Season 14 cast is set to bring fresh drama and shake things up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Things weren't going well on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the last season. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating, friendships were being torn apart, and the end of the season wasn't much better. Now, Sutton Stracke is giving some more insight into Season 14 and hinted that the drama isn't over yet. Stracke spoke with Too Fab about the upcoming casting changes for Season 14 (which she said were refreshing for the series) but she also talked about the drama that the show currently has.

“I think right now we’re in the midst of a lot of relationship drama between PK and Dorit and Kyle and Mauricio, and it’s kind of sad drama. So we’ll see how that plays out,” Stracke explained. “I think friendship-wise all of us are a bit on thin ice. All of us. So I hope that we can see a lot of reparation and that we can see friendship, camaraderie.” PK Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley announced their own separation not long after that of Richards and Umansky's and fans haven't seen their relationship play out at all on screen.

But one different aspect this season is Jennifer Tilly joining as a friend of the housewives, something that Stracke is incredibly excited about. “Jennifer Tilly has been a great friend of mine for a long time before I even moved to LA,” she said. “She’s refreshing, she gives a very enlightened point of view, she’s funny.” Stracke said. “She’s everything that I know as a friend and I think that we’re all going to love watching her.”

The New Cast Is Here To Shake Things Up

Image via Bravo

Aside from Tilly, a new housewife is joining the cast and Stracke could not have enough good things to say about her. We needed new blood after many wives left the show. Bozoma Saint John is one of the new additions for Season 14 and Stracke gushed about her by talking about how fabulous she is. “So Boz, is amazing, super smart, and I’ve met her before we started all of this. So it’s nice to sort of have somebody that I know as a housewife come on board,” Stracke said to the outlet. “She has a different dynamic, she’s a corporate professional so I think for all of us, it’s going to be different and it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays into her perspective with all of us, but she’s wonderful, she’s smart, she’s caring, she’s loving, and she’s also fiercely fabulous.” You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock. Watch on Peacock