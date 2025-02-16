As Garcelle Beauvais lovingly joked, the apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree. After years of getting to know Sutton Stracke on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers have finally learned further insight into the slightly awkward and constantly demanding star. We don’t always get to meet the parents on The Real Housewives, but when we do, it explains a lot. While it’s not the first time we’ve been introduced to Sutton’s mom, Reba Brown, we’ve learned just how much of a hoot she is. She tells it like it is. She is unafraid to call her grandchild weird. She makes bizarre comments that have nothing to do with anything. And if Garcelle’s good intention was to help bridge the gap between mother and daughter, Reba was not going to take the help without a fight. She will put you in your place. Oh, and she will order Avi Gabay, Sutton’s assistant, around like he’s her own.

But there’s a dark pain that lives inside her. And it's a pain she shares with her daughter. Through her recent appearances, we’ve been fortunate to understand a bit more about the heartbreaking backstory behind the suicide of Sutton’s father and how his passing has affected her and her mother. A major reason why Sutton has journeyed to Augusta is to try to repair any rifts she has with her mom, but as Sutton slowly figured out, her mom is still reeling over the loss of her husband, and taking out the pain on her daughter. Their shared bond over this traumatic event explains a major part as to why Sutton Stracke is the way she is.

Sutton Stracke Wants to Let Go Of the Pain