Since 2020, Erika Jayne has had to go through many different legal troubles since her divorce from her ex-husband Tom Girardi​​​​​​. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has not had it easy, but in recent years, everything started to wind down on her side, or at least, that is what the reality TV star is saying on the show. In reality, Erika's legal matters will only get worse since she has finally given up the $750,000 earrings she had been fighting to keep.

The earrings were a big topic of conversation when all the legal troubles started to come out about her husband and the earrings being purchased with the money that belonged to his old clients. Attorney Ronald Richards has taken to social media to explain Erika's next step and what will happen to Tom, since he will not be going to jail because of his ongoing mental health issues.

Erika Jayne Has Finally Given Up on the Earrings

Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika has spoken out about how her legal troubles have been going down from how it all started back in 2020. She may be creating a facade that everything is going well for her, but attorney Ronald Richards has stated the contrary and exposed everything that is truly happening in this case. He took to X to post court documents of the case and said, "This is the final status conference report for [Erika Jayne] on the second Trustee case against her. This is from her husband’s Trustee. We filed the one for the law [firm’s] trustee. Contrary to the TV interviews, her legal prospects are getting worse, not better as these trials will come to fruition."

He also confirmed that Erika had stopped appealing the ruling on her earrings. He said, "Erika Girardi is not appealing the earrings turnover decision. This is now final. Erika has finally given up! Order ent. 10/23/24. Judge just signed scheduling order conf. for the $25m fraudulent convey. Trial which will go forward after the pretrial conf. on January 28, 2025.” With this news, it means that the earrings will be able to go to the trustee to pay back all the affected victims by Tom Girardi. He also revealed that even though Tom would not be going to jail because of his health, that the judge would still find some sort of punishment for him to go through.

