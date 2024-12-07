The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Jennifer Tilly received some impressive royalties during her divorce from ex-husband Sam Simon. In RHOBH Season 14 Episode 3, which saw the cast members discuss their respective separation from their former partners, the reality star opened up about how she got a piece of The Simpsons in her divorce settlement.

Jennifer Tilly was married to The Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon for seven years before their divorce back in 1991. The Bride of Chucky actress expressed how getting a divorce can be a long-drawn process before boasting how she was awarded a piece of The Simpsons when she separated from Simon. Tilly cheekily expressed how thankful she was to her ex-husband for the royalties while remarking how she wasn’t aware that the show would be worth what it is today in the following words:

“Nobody knew that The Simpsons was going to go on for trillions of years.”

Jennifer Tilly joined the cult-classic reality TV show as a “friend” during RHOBH Season 14 alongside newcomer Bozoma "Boz" Saint John. The actress revealed in an interview with Vulture on August 5, 2024, that she used to be a superfan of the show but admitted that after filming for RHOBH, it wasn’t as glamorous as she’d expected it to be.

Kyle Richards Is Yet To Visit Her Estranged Husband’s Condo

RHOBH Season 14 is basking in the spouse-estrangement atmosphere! The same episode revealed that Kyle Richards has yet to visit her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s new condo. The episode showed the former couple meeting up to discuss their path going forward after Umansky moved out from their shared home in Beverly Hills after their separation in July 2023.

In the December 3, 2024, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Kyle Richards revealed that she has yet to visit her estranged husband’s new condo as she’s been out of town. The RHOBH star also revealed that she’d been hosting Jewish holiday dinners with Mauricio Umansky’s family.

Richards admitted to Erika Jayne that her estranged husband buying new furniture for his condo made his move feel more “permanent” — although it’s only intended to be a six-month move. While the duo has been separated for a while, they have no plans to legally get divorced anytime soon. The RHOBH star also expressed her emotions on Umansky’s furniture buying spree in the following words:

“I’m like, you’re buying another bed, another desk — this doesn’t feel like you went into that thinking that thinking this is [permanent].”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.