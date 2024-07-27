The Big Picture Sutton Stracke focuses on self-love amid challenges with her ex-husband moving to London.

The RHOBH star emphasizes independence and nurturing her bond with her son during tough times.

Stracke credits her co-stars for helping her become a stronger businesswoman, revealing she's currently not dating.

Sometimes, self-love is the best love and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is focusing on just that! She’s focusing on herself amid the challenging period involving her ex-husband Christian Stracke’s move to London. The reality TV star started by remarking that this whole situation has taught her how to be independent.

The RHOBH star revealed in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE at her Sutton Green Label fashion show that her ex-husband’s move to London was way more challenging than she’d initially anticipated. She further remarked that this change has been even more difficult since one of her sons is also away at school in the UK. The reality TV star shares a close bond with her son and expressed her sentiments about how they still stay connected in the following words:

“We spend every day and every night together, but it's been fun and you work things out and so everything's good."

During her chat, Stracke also shed light on her approach for the upcoming season of RHOBH. She credited working with her smart and business-minded co-stars, and reflected that becoming a businesswoman in the process has made her a stronger individual. Stracke also added that while she does “talk about men a lot,” she hasn’t been dating off late — burying any possibilities of rumor spills in the future.

Sutton and Christian Stracke Divorced After 16 Years of Marriage

Sutton Stracke and her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, divorced in 2019 after 16 years of marriage. The couple have three children: Porter Stracke, James Stracke, and Philip Stracke. So, while their relationship wounds are not new, the reality TV star spoke at length about their split in the season premiere of RHOBH Season 13.

Stracke had shed light on the difficulties that she faced in her marriage that eventually led to the couple’s unfortunate split. A large part of it involved the friction that prevailed when the mother of three lost her financial independence after getting pregnant with her first child. She had to pull the breaks on her career and become a full-time mom. She further expressed her feelings on the episode :

“My power diminished, this became here’s your allowance.”

So it makes sense for her to feel relieved now. However, gaining back her financial independence is one thing, but getting affected by her ex-husband’s move to London is another — especially as the couple share three children together. Sutton Stracke shared further details on the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion Part 2 where she recalled that her ex had asked her to move to London along with their son James. However, she stood her ground and sought to find herself as she embarked on multiple professional endeavors.

Filming for RHOBH Season 14 is currently in progress and RHOBH Season 13 finished airing on Bravo back in March 2024. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

