Another one bit the dust. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff has left the series, and Sutton Stracke had some thoughts. Annemarie Wiley followed suit after reportedly being fired for her political beliefs. TooFab asked Stracke for her thoughts, and it seems like the fans are not the only ones upset. Stracke too, was sad to see Minkoff go.

"With Crystal, I got the news right when I landed, I think in Atlanta or Augusta," she said, "and I was so sad, and I called her immediately, and I started crying, and she was like, 'You cannot cry, Sutton, because I'm good'". She also added that Minkoff is working on "so many things."

Minkoff and Stracke may not have started on the right foot, but they became close as the seasons went on. Stracke also said, "I think it was a fine departure and as long as she's happy, I'm happy, we're very good. But I will miss her because I love her. It might have been rocky at the start, but we learned a lot from one another. I will never forget it and I don't think the world will ever forget it...' The ugly leather pants', no one will ever forget it, and it brought us so close together, and it's a bond that will forever exists."

Minkoff Might Be Gone, But Richards Stays

Minkoff has been on the show since Season 11 and has since been branded as the voice of reason among fans. Season 13 saw Minkoff and Wiley feud, with one of the reasons leading to Stracke. Stracke suffered a sudden health scare, and Wiley suspected that it was an eating disorder. Minkoff did not take too kindly to Wiley's observations due to her own experiences. It will be interesting to see how Season 14 will go with the pair's exit, especially when Wiley has recently targeted Minkoff on X, formerly Twitter, referring to her as "pure evil". Nevertheless, Minkoff leaves with the support of her husband, Rob Minkoff, the director of The Lion King, and she will be dearly missed.

Fans are sad to see Minkoff go, but the sadness should not last too long. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond Kyle Richards has officially confirmed her return despite a turbulent season. Fans saw her marriage suffer in Season 13, as Richards and Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky separated. Fans will not get to see Wiley and Minkoff feud, but they are now expecting to see more details of Richard's and Umansky's separation in the upcoming season.

You can stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

