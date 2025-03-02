Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley are no longer friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now, Stracke is opening up about what Kemsley has said. Kemsley commented on Stracke's drinking habits, saying that she never orders water when the women are all out for drinks. Stracke took offense to the comment but then, as a pushback on Kemsley, ordered water when everyone went out together just to prove a point. On the RHOBH: After Show, Stracke shared why she thought Kemsley came for her and where their relationship is now.

Stracke explained why she drank water when they all went out, while many of her fellow Housewives thought Stracke did it to get back at Kemsley. “That day was like 90 degrees, so I’m sorry that I sat down to have a glass of water. Every now and then, I do hydrate. I’m like a hamster." She went on to say that she was bothered by Kemsley's comments and that it would "bother anyone." But then she doubled-down on Kemsley's own drinking. "I will continue to say I saw that woman pour vodka into her Coca-Cola, and we all know she drinks with the vodka and the lemons and the no peel and the dead carcasses everywhere. We know that. We’ve seen it for years.”

According to Stracke, though, she thinks that Kemsley's comments come from the fact that Kemsley "likes to hate" Stracke. "I think it's a fun passion of hers," Stracke said on the show. She went on to clarify that the two are not friends with each other. “We are not friends. I like nice people and I don’t understand her. She’s only jabbed at me,” Stracke said. “I’ve been doing this game with Dorit now for six years. I think when she lied and said that I said I was gonna ‘freak the f*ck out,’ I was like, ‘What?’ That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Kyle Richards was on the aftershow and also spoke about Stracke's decision to have water. While Stracke said she does "hydrate," Richards thinks it was her way of getting back at Kemsley's comments about her. “It’s her little way of sticking it to Dorit but she’s really just sticking it to herself because you know she wants to have a drink with everybody else,” Richards said.

You can see Kemsley and Stracke on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.