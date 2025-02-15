Teddi Mellencamp is currently going through treatment for skin cancer. The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was diagnosed with a melanoma and recently discovered that she had tumors on her brain, causing her to have surgery to remove two of the larger tumors that were leading to headaches. Mellencamp has been in the hospital and sharing her experience with her followers, including who has come to visit her as she prepares for surgery. Recently, she shaved her head in preparation, but had loved ones at her side.

Mellencamp's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards, who is still close with Mellencamp, came to visit her at the hospital along with Morgan Wade. In the video, Mellencamp says, "Yup, here we go!" about her surgery, and then it shows both Richards and Wade present in her room. Mellencamp asks how long it is until she has to undergo surgery while showing the RHOBH star and the singer. “We’re all getting ready. How many minutes? What’s the countdown?” Mellencamp's ex-husband, Edwin Arroyave, has also visited Mellencamp in the hospital.

Mellencamp posted on Instagram two days ago, sharing that she had tumors on her brain that were causing her to have horrible headaches. “Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” she wrote. “After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.” Mellencamp shared that she was having the two larger ones removed and would use radiation to shrink the other tumors in her brain that had grown in size.

Her Podcast Co-Host Also Shared Her Love for Teddi Mellencamp

Image from Bravo

Mellencamp hosts the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Judge took to her own Instagram account to share her love for Mellencamp and well wishes as she was undergoing surgery. “Join me in praying for @teddimellencamp as she goes into surgery today. Please also pray over her beautiful kids,” she wrote in the caption. “Teddi Jo, I love you so much and can’t imagine my life without you—you’re the little sister I never had and the best friend anyone could ask for. Sending all the love, positive vibes, and healing energy your way. ❤️🙏.”

You can see Mellencamp on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.