The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Teddi Mellencamp, is sharing a health update amid her cancer battle. The reality TV star, who underwent emergency brain surgery on February 12, 2025, to remove multiple tumors, is shedding light on post-surgery scan revelations.

On March 6, 2025, Teddi shared a post on her Instagram, less than a month after her surgery, to share difficult news about her health. The mom of three revealed that the doctors were unable to remove the multiple tumors in her brain via surgery. To make matters worse, the RHOBH alum was told that she also has two tumors in her lungs, which are “metastases” of her melanoma. However, despite the devastating news, doctors believe that immunotherapy could treat the tumors effectively as they remain hopeful about Teddi’s prognosis. Amid the rather melancholic news, the RHOBH alum is approaching the situation with a positive attitude as she quipped:

“I am feeling positive— that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names.”

She also threw a shoutout to Andy Cohen, stating, “Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!” The mom of three carried on the positive outlook earlier in the day as she shared peeks at a wellness day she had immersed herself in, which included a cold plunge, hot yoga, and a sauna session.

Teddi Mellencamp Recently Rode Her Horse for the First Time After Brain Surgery

Teddi isn’t going to let her health setbacks stop her from doing what she loves! US Weekly reported that the RHOBH alum had shared footage of herself riding her horse riding her horse, Toad, and competing in an equestrian event on her Instagram stories on March 8, 2025. The reality TV star shared that it was her first ride in four weeks after having spent 17 days in the hospital. She reflected on how she felt blessed and posted a story of two show ribbons with the following message:

“Dear brain tumors. You tried to break my heart. You failed. I love life 2 much to waste more tears on you.”

The mom of three also threw a shout-out to professional equestrians John Zambrano and Peter Lomabardo for motivating and instilling confidence in her to head back to the show ring. Teddi also gushed over her horse, calling him the horse of a lifetime and thanking him for making her feel alive amid this challenging period in her life. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 drop every Tuesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episode can be streamed the following day on Peacock. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.