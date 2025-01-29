Teddi Mellencamp is officially back in the dating game, just three months after filing for divorce from Edwin Arroyave. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared the news during the January 24 episode of Diamonds in the Rough, where she gave an update on her love life and revealed an unexpected reconnection with someone from her past. Just before announcing the new man in her life, Teddi has been candid about the emotional toll of separation, leaving her questioning whether she acted too hastily, and was seen second-guessing her divorce.

During the January 16 episode of her podcast Diamonds in the Rough with co-host Erika Jayne, the reality star opened up about her struggles with loneliness and uncertainty. “I am naturally an introvert, so I enjoy my alone time,” Teddi shared. “But there are moments now where I feel really lonely … I don’t know if that loneliness means I’ve made a mistake or if it’s just something I have to get used to.”

Now fans are speculating whether the loneliness made her find a new love or whether it was a plan all along.

Teddi revealed that she had decided to try online dating and signed up for the popular app Hinge. However, she quickly encountered an amusing issue. “So I signed up for [the dating app] Hinge and I was like, ‘This is a freaking joke. Why are only 28-year-olds reaching out to me? Like why?’” she recalled. “And then I realized it’s because I had my age down too low. I don’t need to be dating a 28-year-old. I mean, they’re hot, but I don’t need it.”

Though initially hesitant, Teddi ended up having an interesting experience on the app. She shared that one particular match stood out because his face looked eerily familiar. “There was somebody who messaged me and just complimented one of the photos, and it was weird,” she said. “I recognized his face. I was like, ‘I know him.’ So, I let it sit for a couple of days.”

Teddi's Expectations from Her Future Partner

Image via Bravo

The mystery man didn’t send a message but instead used Hinge’s premium “rose” feature, signaling his interest. Teddi’s curiosity eventually got the best of her, leading her to send him a message. “I just messaged and was like, ‘By any chance did I meet you in 1999? Are you friends with the following people?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, Teddi, I was wondering if you were going to remember.’” Teddi explained that she had first met the man when she moved to Los Angeles at 19 but remained tight-lipped about their history.

As she steps back into the dating world, Teddi has a clear idea of what she’s looking for in a partner—and what she wants to avoid. She listed her biggest turn-offs, including loud chewing and “mandals” (men’s sandals). She also expressed a preference for someone with a flexible work schedule. “I mean, I’m not really into a 9-to-5er, I would say,” she admitted. “I don’t like to do things late at night. I don’t want somebody that’s like, 'I’m going to the office every single day, and I’m there from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.’ No, I want somebody that’s their own boss, who can come and go, and has a little bit of freedom in their life.”

With her new approach to dating and a surprise blast from the past, Teddi Mellencamp’s romantic future is shaping up to be an exciting one. Time will tell if her Hinge connection turns into something more serious. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs weekly on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.