Teddi Mellencamp has been going through a health crisis and the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has decided to pause her divorce. Mellencamp was married to Edwin Arroyave while on the show but in recent months, the two announced they were getting divorce. When Mellencamp had to have emergency brain surgery, Arroyave showed up and was at Mellencamp's bedside. In the past, she's shared regrets about divorcing Arroyave. Now, the two are pausing their divorce to allow Mellencamp to recover.

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that right now, their focus is on Mellencamp's recovery. Aside from the tumors found on her brain, Mellencamp has also been dealing with skin cancer. “Right now, Edwin’s focus is on her recovery and the divorce is off the table,” the insider told the outlet. “It is no longer being discussed. His concern is that she gets better.” The insider went on to talk about how Arroyave and her children are going to help her recover. “The surgery was successful, and she is expected to return to the home she shared with Edwin and their three children. They are going to help Teddi recover." They also confirmed that they are not interested in getting back together romantically though.

“Teddi Will Share Her Journey When She Is Ready”

Mellencamp's sister, Justice Mellencamp, shared her own update on her situation. “Watching a loved one suffer is horrific,” she wrote on her Instagram story.. “I’ve tried to get back to everyone who has reached out and I know Teddi will share her journey when she is ready. She is by far the strongest person I know. So many emotions as I travel home today. But her village is the best one I’ve ever seen and I’m so grateful for them! Your prayers are everything. Thank you.”

It was also released that Mellencamp was taking a break from her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, that she hosts with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. Judge shared a statement about it on the show. “Maybe some of you have seen Teddi’s Instagram Stories. If not, I just want our listeners to know that she will be taking a brief sabbatical to deal with some health stuff. I’ll allow Teddi to tell her story when she’s back, but you all know how much she loves this podcast and wants nothing more than for us to continue on recording,” Judge said. “While she focuses on her health, we want to thank your continued love and support. It’s been a tough night.” You can see Mellencamp on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.