Following the shocking news that Teddi Mellencamp underwent brain tumor surgery, her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, has come out and given an update of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. Taking to his Instagram, Arroyave wrote, "Our family is thankful to everybody for your continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover." Teddi Mellencamp's health scare led to the discovery of multiple brain tumors, with two being removed via surgery.

In his latest social media post, Arroyave shared how he was choosing faith at this difficult time for his family. Arroyave also shared photos of himself with his children, Bella, whom he shares with Christina Mecklenburg, and Slate, whom he shares with Mellencamp. Arroyave and Mellencamp also have two other children, Dove and Cruz. In the early days when the news broke, Arroyave shared a photo of himself and Mellencamp in a hospital bed. The caption included a Bible quote.

After dealing with "severe and debilitating headaches" for weeks, Teddi Mellencamp shared her ultimate diagnosis on her social media. Part of her post included, "For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months. Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

While Arroyave didn't share any specific updates on Mellencamp's status, his updates did bring some ease to fans eager to learn of the RHOBH star's health. Despite the divorce filing from November 2024, Arroyave is still keeping fans abreast of the situation. After 13 years of marriage, Mellencamp's filing cited "irreconcilable differences," but it has been reported that Mellencamp has paused the split.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.