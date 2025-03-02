Teddi Mellencamp shared an Instagram post after her brain surgery. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been sharing updates on her health after being diagnosed with melanoma, an aggressive skin cancer. Mellencamp recently discovered that she was having horrible headaches due to a number of tumors on her brain. She had the two larger tumors removed and told fans that she was going to use radiation to try and shrink the other tumors. Now, she's posted on Instagram that she is ready for the next step in her healing process.

Sharing an image of her with short hair, Mellencamp posted that she was ready for radiation. "Staples out and ready for radiation," she wrote in the caption. Earlier this week, Mellencamp posted an Instagram post thanking the incredible team of surgeons and doctors who helped her with her surgery, writing "I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won." She also thanked her family and friends for their support.

Some of her fellow Housewives shared their love and support for Mellencamp. Her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards wrote, "Gorgeous as ever!!!" Mellencamp's Two Ts in a Pod co-host, Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County, wrote, "I’m so sorry you have to go through this. I love you so much. Keep being your strong self!" Real Estate agent Meghan King echoed Richards' comments on Mellencamp, writing "How do you look so freaking gorgeous?"

Teddi Mellencamp Has Paused Many Aspects of Her Life to Focus on Her Health

Image via Bravo

Mellencamp was going through a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave but has since put a pause on her divorce, according to an insider. “Right now, Edwin’s focus is on her recovery and the divorce is off the table,” the insider told Daily Mail at the time. Since, Arroyave has written about Mellencamp's health on his Instagram account, sharing "Our family is thankful to everybody for your continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover." Teddi has also taken a time-out from her podcast with Judge to focus on her health battles.

You can see Mellencamp on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.