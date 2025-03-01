Fans were worried about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Teddi Mellencamp, when she revealed her brain tumour diagnosis. However, according to her social media, Mellencamp now has an optimistic update. Mellencamp shared that during her surgery, four tumours were removed. However, her treatment is not over yet.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, Mellencamp shared her gratitude for her surgeons, doctors, and nurses for making her recovery process comfortable. She then revealed “in full transparency” that “more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total.” “This fight is not over, but that round has been won,” she posted.

“The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude,” she continued. “As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

The Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Has Already Broken Her Silence On Social Media

Mellencamp's last post before her surgery was on 12 February, when she shared her brain tumour diagnosis. Nearly two weeks later, she has broken her silence on Instagram, as she posts a special Happy Birthday message to her “miracle baby.” “Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you made our lives better and brighter. But no matter how grown you get, you’ll always be my Baby Dovey.”

Mellencamp has since received thousands of prayers from fans and Bravo stars. Stars such as Kyle Richards, Margaret Josephs, Frank Catania, Rachel Fuda, Cyntha Bailey, Paul Kemsley, Scheana Shay, Caroline Sanbury, Robyn Dixon, Angie Katsanevas, Teresa Giudice, podcast co-host Tamra Judge and more have left touching tributes on her update. Other reality TV stars, such as Kim Kardashian, also left tributes.

Reports from November 2024 state that Mellencamp has filed for divorce from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage. However, given the nature of Mellencamp’s diagnosis and treatment, the divorce is “off the table” for now. When the recovers, the divorce will likely go ahead, as they are not interested in a reunion. “Right now, Edwin’s focus is on her recovery and the divorce is off the table,’ an insider shared. “It is no longer being discussed. His concern is that she gets better.”

“The surgery was successful, and she is expected to return to the home she shared with Edwin and their three children,” the source continued. “They are going to help Teddi recover.” Old episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featuring Mellencamp can be streamed on Peacock.