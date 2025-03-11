Teddi Mellencamp is drawing strength from her father, legendary musician John Mellencamp, as she continues her battle with brain tumors. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Saturday, March 8, to express her gratitude and emotions following her diagnosis and surgery. “Dad. Thank you for saying yes you believe in me and know I can do it,” Teddi wrote in her Instagram Story. “Cried with happiness that I have your support.”

The former RHOBH star shared an update with her followers, expressing her determination to continue doing what she loves. “I am feeling great and got approval from my doctors to ride today,” she said, referring to her passion for horseback riding. “This makes my heart and soul happy. If I see you at the show today and you have the urge to try to tell me not to, I kindly ask you refrain. I unknowingly rode with huge tumors in my brain for six months and those big ones are gone now.”

Staying Positive Amidst Challenges

Teddi has been open about the impact of her diagnosis on both her physical and mental health. “When you are sick or have cancer, your mental health is very important,” she shared. She emphasized the importance of continuing forward, prioritizing joy and personal goals. A constant effort would be made to be her best, seeking ways to smile and embrace life. Gratitude was expressed for those who had joined her on this journey, while negativity and discouragement had no place in her mindset.

Her health battle began last month when she revealed that she had been suffering from “severe and debilitating headaches” for weeks, ultimately leading to a hospital visit. Following a CT scan and MRI, doctors discovered multiple tumors on her brain that had been growing for at least six months. It was announced on Instagram that two of the tumors would be surgically removed that day, while the remaining smaller tumors would be treated with radiation at a later date.

Teddi’s cancer battle began in 2022 when she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. Since then, she has undergone 16 surgeries and over 1,000 stitches to remove cancerous spots. Before her brain tumor diagnosis, Teddi remained proactive about her health, encouraging others to get regular skin checks. After her emergency brain surgery, Teddi continued to document her journey, sharing that four tumors were removed. Now preparing for radiation, she remains optimistic and determined. “Now, as [Andy Cohen] would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!” she concluded her post.

Family Support and Recovery

After undergoing surgery, Teddi’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, provided an update on her condition. (The couple, who share daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 4, as well as son Cruz, 10, filed for divorce in November 2024.)

“So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well,” Arroyave shared via Instagram. “That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”

Despite the initial surgery, Teddi later revealed that doctors had discovered five additional tumors in her body, including two in her lung. In a March 6 Instagram update, it was shared that multiple tumors remained in the brain after surgery, along with two additional tumors in the lung, all identified as metastases of melanoma. Optimism was expressed regarding the effectiveness of immunotherapy in treating them, along with a positive outlook on the battle ahead, a new wig (preferred for its short style despite the bald spots), and the ability to recall all of Angelina Jolie’s children's names.

As she fights her battle with strength and resilience, Teddi continues to receive an outpouring of support from fans, friends, and family, including her father, John Mellencamp, who has been by her side every step of the way.