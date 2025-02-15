Teddi Mellencamp is battling health and legal troubles as her former live-in nanny did not wish The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum well. Mellencamp is battling metastatic cancer from a melanoma that has resulted in tumors in her brain. She is going through surgery and has the support of her former co-stars as well as Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. But when Cohen wished her well, her former nanny, Julia Umana, did not. TMZ got hold of a lawsuit from Umana that claimed that Mellencamp made her life as a nanny unnecessarily difficult, even shorting her paychecks.

Umana alleges that Mellencamp was harder on her than her white counterparts at the house, and that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star would be rude to her while Umana was at the home. According to Umana, Mellencamp claimed that Umana stole from her despite having cameras in her home proving otherwise. Umana also stated that Mellencamp did not claim the same thing about her white, blonde co-workers. Umana alleges that when she tried to quit, Mellencamp urged her to stay and paid her less than $400 to work 12-hour shifts.

Umana also alleged in her lawsuit that Mellencamp mocked her for speaking Spanish. Mellencamp's husband at the time was Edwin Arroyave, who was born in Colombia, making fans believe that Umana's claims might not be true. Umana said that when she complained about not being paid enough for the work she was putting in, she was fired. She's suing Mellencamp for wrongful termination and is asking for $2 million in damages.

Teddi Mellencamp Is Going Through It

Image from Bravo

Mellencamp and Arroyave have been going through a divorce along with Mellencamp's cancer diagnosis and now this. Mellencamp, who hosts Two Ts in a Pod with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, has remained friends with some of her fellow Housewives, including Kyle Richards. Umana's accusations are just another layer to Mellencamp's bad year. In the lawsuit, Umana claims that Mellencamp abused power and was the "worst" celebrity boss she worked for. As of writing, TMZ has reached out to Mellencamp's team, but they have not yet responded to comment. This news comes two days after Mellencamp revealed that she has multiple tumors on her brain, two of which are being removed by surgery.

You can see Mellencamp on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.