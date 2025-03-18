The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is embracing change as she navigates her battle with brain tumors. Since undergoing surgery last month, which required her head to be shaved, she has been debating whether to rock a buzzed look or wear a wig. Now, she’s asking her followers for their input. Teddi’s battle with cancer has been relentless. While dealing with her postponed divorce from Edwin Arroyave, she has also faced devastating health challenges.

After years of treatment for melanoma, doctors discovered tumors in her brain in February, leading to surgery to remove the four largest ones. Unfortunately, more tumors were later found in both her brain and lungs, a direct result of melanoma metastasizing. On March 13, Teddi took to Instagram to share a side-by-side comparison: one photo featuring her buzzed head and another with a long, blonde wig. “Some days you feel like a wig, some days you don’t,” she captioned the post before inviting fans to weigh in. “You’re my bestie, and we’re going to lunch … am I coming wig or no wig?”

Teddi Mellencamp’s Hair Dilemma: Buzz Cut or Wig?

Regardless of the results, Teddi’s confidence shines through. Teddi’s followers responded with an outpouring of love. Her best friend and former RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards commented, “Gorgeous either way! "I don’t know anybody who could look as beautiful as you with a shaved head!” Jackie Goldschneider from Real Housewives of New Jersey echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Your face is flawless. Both ways are gorgeous. No wig probably!!”

Earlier that day, Teddi had also shared her emotions about returning to her and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, for the first time post-surgery. She wrote that recording a podcast without hair made her a little emotional but felt that, for the first one back, she needed to be fully herself. When it came to her Instagram poll results, an overwhelming 88% of followers voted for no wig. Meanwhile, Judge, Teddi’s podcast co-host, had her own emotional moment while filming a cast trip for The Real Housewives of Orange County. She took to social media to vent, writing about how Reality TV problems are nothing in front of real-life problems. She called Teddi her "little sister she never had" and confessed how her life would be incomplete without her.

Teddi has drawn strength from her father, legendary musician John Mellencamp. In an emotional post, she thanked him for believing in her, writing, “Cried with happiness that I have your support.” Despite the immense challenges, Teddi remains focused on positivity. She recently got approval from her doctors to return to horseback riding, an activity that brings her joy. “This makes my heart and soul happy,” she shared, shutting down any critics who might caution her against it. Teddi’s journey is far from over, but her resilience, humor, and honesty continue to inspire. Whether she chooses a wig or rocks her buzz cut, one thing is clear—she’s facing this fight with strength and style. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs weekly on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.