Tom Girardi's court case has caused a lot of headache for Erika Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now that the case has finally come to a verdict, Girardi had to make his claims known, and it is a lot of Girardi not taking blame. Girardi finally took the stand and used his time under oath to make claims about his case, where he was found guilty of wire fraud and embezzling money from his clients. The court found Girardi guilty of taking $15 million from clients. When on the stand, Girardi did not take the blame on himself.

Girardi's case landed entirely on his former CFO, Chris Kamon, shoulders. “He stole a lot of money,” the estranged husband of RHOBH star Erika Jayne said while on the stand. “Obviously, we didn’t know about it … But he was very clever in stealing millions of dollars.” He went on to say that he would never take someone else's money and he claimed that he did not take a salary. “The last thing I would do would be to take someone’s money,” Girardi said at the time. “I wouldn’t think of it.” He also said five separate times “I don’t take a salary” during his testimony. “I don’t take a percentage. I work very hard. It’s not like I took the money,” he said.

When it was pointed out to Girardi that he told the Ruigomez family that their settlement was only $5 million when it was nearly $50 million more than that by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Moghadda, Girardi responded by claiming that he wouldn't have said that. “I wouldn’t have said that,” Girardi said. “I didn’t intentionally ever tell anyone the wrong thing.” Girardi went on to claim that Joe Ruigomez had a drug problem and that is why the money needed to be spaced out.

Girardi Was Still Found Guilty

(Bravo)

Despite Girardi's testimony, the jury found him guilty of four counts of wire fraud. Girardi's public defender, Charles Snyder, tried to blame Girardi's health on the situation but it didn't work with the jury. During the closing arguments, Moghaddas made it clear that this was Girardi's doing. "He wanted the outside world to believe he was fighting for people who couldn't help themselves."

"Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a 'Champion of Justice,'" U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement announcing Girardi's conviction. "In reality, he was a Robin-Hood-in-reverse, stealing from the needy to support of a lavish, Hollywood lifestyle." Tom Girardi, 85, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and large fines for each wire fraud count, prosecutors said.

You can see Girardi and Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Seasons 14

Watch on Peacock