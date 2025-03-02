Terry Dubrow of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been working with Brandi Glanville. Glanville, who used to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was, at one point, best friends with Lisa Vanderpump, has been in the news for a number of reasons recently. She was accused by Caroline Manzo of sexually assaulting Manzo while filming a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girl's Trip. Then, Glanville had to deal with some kind of health issue that changed her face. Now, she's been working with Dubrow to figure out what exactly is going on and the famed plastic surgeon has a small update.

Recently, Dubrow took a sample of Glanville's face for testing, and he caught up with Us Weekly to talk about her condition. “I can tell you something, Brandi has been significantly affected by whatever this mysterious illness is and I’m trying to help her,” Dubrow told the outlet. “We have some tests we’ve done that take a long time to figure out. In the next several weeks, we should have a better idea of what’s actually going on.”

Dubrow went on to talk about how brave Glanville is to be going through all of this without answers as to what is going on. “People need to give her grace. She’s brave and tough and she’s going through a very difficult time,” he said. “I tell her, because we text frequently, I see her ultimately, not too far away, hopefully on the other side of this.” Dubrow said that once they have answers, it'll be easier for Glanville. “I think once we get a diagnosis and we get a treatment plan, that we can get on the other side of it."

Brandi Glanville Had Theories About Her Condition

Image via Peacock

In the past, Glanville shared that she thought she had a "facial parasite." Dubrow explained it differently but the two both believed it was some kind of parasite or "microorganism" causing her condition. Glanville has been updating fans on her situation, sharing on social media that she was working with Dubrow to see what is going on. She said that he took a biopsy of her face for testing and that they are now waiting for results. “Yes guys, @DrDubrow took 4 tiny biopsy’s [sic] from my face so we can continue to get better,” Glanville wrote in a post on X. “Ez pz no pain I was in and out in 30 minutes now we wait.”

You can see Glanville on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.