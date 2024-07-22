The Big Picture Emily and Gina's friendship is a staple feature in RHOC, offering a light-hearted tone that balances the series.

The pair bring humor, unity, and resolution to conflicts among the OC ladies, providing a refreshing balance.

Gina and Emily's comedic relief, authenticity, and dedication to each other make them the perfect duo for introducing new wives to the group and seeking resolution when conflict arises.

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter joined Real Housewives of Orange County together in Season 13. Their close friendship that has developed over the years has become a charming part of the series. Though they have had their ups and downs together, when they join forces, the friends provide a light-hearted tone that the series needs amid the darker moments like those shared by co-stars Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti this season.

When the pair joined Season 13 together, they became fast friends. By the next season, Gina and Emily had hit a rough patch. But the friends hashed out their differences by the end of Season 14 and returned to their playful friendship. Whatever hardships the relationship has undergone, Emily and Gina have always found a way to work things out between them and return to a friendly space. Their dedication to one another has become a staple feature of the series in their six seasons filming together.

The light-hearted nature of the friendship makes them the perfect pair for introducing new wives to the group. Emily and Gina create a natural transition into the group, compared to the kind of ambush that Tamra Judge pulled when introducing Jennifer to the group last season. The two women have each other's backs in conflict, presenting a united front that often puts the OC ladies used to portraying their image a certain way, on their back foot. But when the drama escalates, Emily and Gina are not afraid to confront the issues, and even if they have a blow-out, it is often because they are seeking resolution. And because the pair each have their own brand of bold humor, they are often the comedic relief in even the most dramatic moments, in addition to being the voice of reason. The combination just works, and the pair bring a nice balance to the series.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country.

Gina Introduces Newbie Katie Ginella in Season 18

Gina introduces the newest OC Housewife to viewers in a confessional interview, excitedly explaining that she is happy to have someone in the group who brings a youthfulness to match her energy. The pair met through Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Sutton Stracke. Sutton will make an appearance later this season to chat with Katie about her feud-to-come with Heather Dubrow, observing with her swanky southern drawl, "I wouldn't go up against Heather." But according to the trailer for the season, Katie has no qualms calmly standing toe-to-toe with Mrs. Fancy Pants herself.

In their first scene together, Gina and Katie ride to Heather's swanky meet-and-greet for the season opening. In a confessional interview, Katie diplomatically observes that she has already met Heather briefly at a party in Beverly Hills, and felt ignored by her fancy soon-to-be-co-star. Petty low-stakes feuds like one Housewife ignoring the other make for the best Housewives seasons, and it seems like Gina really knows how to pick friends that elevate the drama.

Gina bringing Katie with her to Heather's party at the start of the season is a gentle way to introduce her to the group, even amid the elevated drama between long-term fan-favorite Shannon and the return of Alexis Bellino. Compared to the way that Tamra introduced Jennifer to the group last season, bringing her onto the series, only to viciously gossip about Jennifer's boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, having a wandering eye and a history of cheating. Where Gina introduces Katie to her new co-stars and then allows her to small-chat with the OC ladies, while sticking pretty close to her side. Gina knows how to act in a way you would expect from a friend.

Related 'RHOC' Newcomer Teases Source of Feud With Heather Dubrow The newest Housewife to hold an orange has something to say about her fellow cast member.

Gina and Emily Have Each Other's Backs

Image via BravoTV.

Over the years, they have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, regardless of how "right" they may or may not be in a situation. When Gina admits in the first episode of Season 18 that she is considering asking her boyfriend to move out of their shared home with their children from past relationships, due to a lack of space for both families to blend properly, while attempting to still keep the relationship going. Instead of pressuring her for more information or insisting that Gina is making a mistake, Emily simply states with an empathetic tone, "I'm sorry you're going through that." However, when it comes to the other ladies in the group, Gina and Emily aren't afraid to make their opinions known.

When first entering the group, the pair were comfortable sharing their opinions about the drama unfolding with Shannon and their co-star at the time, Kelly Dodd. Gina and Emily tried to assist Kelly in her fight with Shannon, explaining how they saw her side of the argument, and it made quite the first impression. Shannon felt that the newbies were way too comfortable inserting their opinions so early, saying they "knew nothing about" the situation. Because the newbies supported each other in asserting those opinions, the pair became a force impossible to ignore.

Gina has a signature New Yorker style, and true to her Italian-American heritage, she is filled with a no-nonsense attitude and tough-love. This east-coast energy is part of the reason that Gina is such a refreshing presence on the series. As an attorney, Emily is used to looking at the facts of a situation and holding people to them. Her calm, professional demeanor is a welcome energy in the series, but she balances it with being both caring and sincere... when sober. When drinking, it often appears that Emily considers herself the life of the party, even if she is making fun of it for being too fancy. Gina helps to keep her friend in check when the bubbly has tipped her into the danger zone, but as a duo the pair balance one another's energies well.

When Conflict Escalates, Emily and Gina Seek Resolution

Image via Bravo

When conflict inevitably arises in the group. Gina and Emily are often the perfect observers to keep the situation in check. When the other ladies are fighting, the duo's conversations on the side about whatever is transpiring have become a staple feature over the years. Emily will often point out the humor of the situation, no matter how tense the moment is for those involved in the argument, where Gina often takes on a mother hen energy, shushing her brash friend while also giggling along to her cutting commentary.

Last season, when the ladies took a trip to Tulum, Tamra picked a fight with Heather over her apparently referring to Gina and Emily as "losers" at Bravocon. Gina was genuinely hurt at the thought that Heather would insult her, and when Heather simply denied that she said anything bad, Gina blew up. Because she felt her friend was dismissing her, Gina stood up from the table, dramatically knocking over her chair, and genuinely pleaded for Heather to understand how hurt she was. Emily simply raises her hands in the air and dismisses the notion that someone could call her a loser, considering all she has accomplished. Her confidence balances Gina's insecurity, but they are united in the desire to resolve the issue to see if Heather is truly their friend. According to the trailer for Season 18, Heather has held on to feelings of resentment over this kind of interrogation, as she is shown dismissing Gina as not being her friend, calling her a "user."

In an Often Divided Group, Gina and Emily Bring Humor

Close

In the first episode of Season 18, Gina comes over to Emily's house, while it is under renovation, and films a scene in her friend's non-functioning "kitchen." Gina teases that she feels like she needs to wear a hardhat in her friend's under-construction kitchen, and Emily jokes that she wanted to make her friend a salad, but it didn't work out. The scene shows off Emily's consistent dedication to being entirely herself, sharing the truth of her life, regardless of circumstances, while also showing Gina's dedication to both their friendship and to the ongoing drama in the group. The pair provide the perfect perspective on the discussion of Shannon's situation, as their comedy is balanced with empathy.

Gina raises the topic of Shannon's DUI and the pair discuss their friend's unfortunate situation. Gina points out the irony that she and Shannon had fought over Gina's DUI from her past, because Shannon kept insisting about how helpful she had been during that time, while Gina just wanted the issue to be dropped. In a confessional, Gina jests that Shannon now having a DUI of her own isn't exactly "eye for an eye," but it's clear she is delighting in the irony. Meanwhile, in a confessional, Emily points out that Shannon had her dog Archie in the car with her at the time of the accident, and she jokes about what Archie's perspective on the incident must have been. She imitates Shannon driving and Archie barking: "10 and 2, Shannon! 10 and 2!" While the topic is serious, Gina and Emily can't seem to help but find the humor in the situation.

In RHOC Season 17, when Heather was throwing another fancy party, this time to launch her new business endeavor, HD Network, Emily had one Champaign flute after another, and admittedly got a little tipsy. At the dinner table, she noted how many items had Heather's initials on them, joking to Heather that she didn't think there were enough customized items on the table. Gina imploring Emily not to spit out her salad was hilarious: "Do not spit that out, swallow it. Focus, and get that down girl." Heather remained unimpressed with Emily's antics, while Gina tried to reign in her friend at the table. In a confessional, Gina joked that her temperature was rising, and she was starting to sweat, observing Heather's reactions to her friends' teasing. She observed that Emily shouldn't be criticizing Heather's party to her face, but rather her friend should wait for the party to be over, pick up the phone to call Gina, so they can "talk sh-- about it then, like normal people."

Any scene where the pair are together, they are certain to find the humor in the situation. No matter how fancy or angry their co-stars may be. Even if their humor may not be well received at the moment, it is immensely entertaining for viewers. Emily and Gina's friendship has become a staple feature in the series over the years, and the energy they bring is a welcome relief compared to some of the more tense or dark moments featured in the series. Even when their behavior isn't exactly appropriate, they are always the ones seeking resolution, because what they are after is genuine friendship. In a group that often gets contentious, their humor and authenticity are a welcome energy that plays a vital role in the series.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Orange County air Thursdays on Bravo. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock