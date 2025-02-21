The last time we saw the blonde bombshell Gretchen Rossi on Real Housewives of Orange County was back in 2013 during Season 8. Throughout her time on the show, Gretchen went through a lot. She lost her fiancé to cancer, fell in love with serial Housewives' dater Slade Smiley, and tried to run a purse empire. However, since her departure from the show, she's hidden in the shadows. She made her Bravo comeback when she filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip in Morocco. However, the season was never aired because of an alleged incident between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.

Bravo shared the news that Gretchen will return in a post on Instagram, and although she'll only be a "friend of," I couldn't be more excited to see Gretchen back on my screen. Drama seems to follow Gretchen. Her relationship with Slade was and will probably continue to be a major topic of conversation, and she will likely confront Tamara Judge after their tumultuous friendship and falling out. But most of all, Gretchen's return makes me hopeful that we'll get to hear some insider information on what went down on the Ultimate Girls’ Trip in Morocco.

Gretchen Rossi's Love Life Was And Will Always Be The Talk of The Town