The Big Picture Heather Dubrow campaigned for Alexis Bellino's return to RHOC, promising an exciting and unpredictable season.

Dubrow hinted at drama with John Janssen involving Bellino and Shannon Beaudour.

Bellino returns as a friend of the housewives, energized and excited for the new season that may involve group situations and crazy events.

Heather Dubrow is spilling the secrets on the upcoming season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. While talking with PEOPLE, Dubrow dished on former enemy Alexis Bellino returning to the show and filming after it was reportedly wrapped. Dubrow and Bellino were not friends when they were on the show together and their reunion this season is one that has fans concerned, but according to Dubrow, it is something that she wanted for Bellino.

“I’ve been campaigning for Alexis to come back for a few years now, so I was thrilled that she was coming back,” said Dubrow. “But as you know, truth is stranger than fiction and who could have predicted the John Janssen of it all?” Janssen used to date Shannon Beaudour and is still on the show. With both Bellino and Beaudour being on the show and Janssen probably being a part of Bellino's storyline, it has the potential to be the most exciting season of the show yet and Dubrow promises a lot for fans. “So, it’s interesting,” Dubrow said of Season 18. “I mean, it’s quite a season.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

How involved will Bellino be?

When asked whether Bellino's return to The Real Housewives of Orange County had anything to do with Beadour's former relationship with Janssen, but Dubrow claimed that Bellino was too nice to do something like that. “No, Alexis is a really lovely girl,” she answered. “She wouldn’t hurt a fly intentionally.” But they did return to filming after the season had reportedly wrapped and Dubrow shared her thoughts about it on her TikTok. “Some things happened,” she said. “It was so crazy that they picked the cameras back up, and we were filming last weekend. So much happened this season. I wonder if some things are gonna end up not being shown because too much happened. It was too crazy.”

An insider revealed earlier this year that Bellino was joining the show as a friend of the housewives and shared a bit about how she was feeling returning to the show. “Alexis is feeling energized and excited to be back in the mix,” said the insider. “She has authentic relationships with many of the girls, so it feels completely natural to be spending time with friends.” Being a "friend" of the housewives will maybe put Bellino and Beadour in only group situations. But knowing that Janssen may still be involved in the show after the season Beadour had last time is going to be fascinating to watch unfold. A release date has not been confirmed, but stay tuned to Collider for more news on The Real Housewives of Orange County. All previous seasons on RHOC can be streamed on Peacock. Watch on Peacock