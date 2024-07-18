The Big Picture Jennifer Pedranti's divorce finalized, ex must pay $4,674/month in child support.

Pedranti received a lump sum of $267,811, two bank accounts, a retirement account, and interest in her yoga company.

Pedranti struggled to afford rent due to her ex-husband's financial delays..

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti has finally settled her divorce from William Pedranti — and he is legally obliged to pay up in child support! After 18 years of being together, the reality couple is officially parting ways with Pedranti receiving a 6-figure lump sum. The news came a few days after the premiere of RHOC Season 18.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh and Dominic Pedranti. However, the children will primarily reside with their mother. As per the court order, William Pedranti will pay his ex-wife $4,674 per month in child support while also taking care of the children’s health insurance.

William Pedranti received $535,000 from the sale of the former couple’s home, multiple bank accounts, and his interest in Pedranti Construction Management, along with three vehicles. On the other hand, Jennifer Pedranti received two bank accounts, a retirement account, and interest in her yoga company. The reality star also received a lump sum of $267,811 to balance the ex-couple’s assets and debts. However, she did agree that if her income from Bravo increases, the child support payments can be adjusted accordingly.

The Divorce Has Been Rough For Jennifer

Close

Pedranti made her debut on RHOC during Season 7 which is when the audience found out about her relationship with her now-fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, while she was still technically married to her ex. However, during the July 19, 2023, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star clarified that despite their drawn-out divorce, she was in a good place with her ex. In her own words,

“Will’s OK with Ryan and I. He’s in a relationship [and] happier than he’s ever been.”

Fast-forward to RHOC Season 18, and Pedranti is having a lot of trouble dealing with her divorce proceedings. During the Season 18 premiere, the reality star explained to her fiancé that she couldn't afford the rent on the house Gina Kirschenheiter helped her and her ex-husband find. Pedrati owed about $24,000 in back rent, partly due to her ex-husband’s delay in turning in financial details. She was shocked to find out the rent hadn't been fully paid and eventually learned she was being evicted after receiving partial payment notifications from the landlord.

Boyajian in turn suggested to Pedranti and her kids to move in with him. However, she seemed unsure about that idea, saying, “What if you and I fall apart?” The reality star added that her job "doesn't pay enough to cover rent," as she only makes $50 per class. With her ex no longer working for the family, neither could afford rent. Since she had been receiving financial help from both Ryan and her father, who is also helping with her attorney's bills, Pedranti felt like she was asking too much of Ryan in the middle of all her divorce drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Thursday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

Watch on Peacock