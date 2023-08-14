The Big Picture Tamra Judge's return to RHOC was highly anticipated, but the villain edit seems to be shifting toward Heather Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow was initially positioned as the classy housewife, but her composure has been tested by Kelly Dodd and others.

Heather's questionable behavior, including shutting down a sushi party and being confrontational, has caused her to become the target of criticism from other cast members, leaving her in a precarious position.

"I might have been on pause, but now I'm ready to play!" When it was announced that Tamra Judge, The Real Housewives of Orange County's favorite hot mess, was returning to the franchise after being left to cool off for a season, viewers popped their popcorn, rubbed their hands together, and strapped themselves to their couches, eagerly awaiting the summer of the swearing blonde born-again. But RHOC's Season 17 villain edit seems to be shifting away from Tamra and onto her castmate, Heather Dubrow. While fans may have thought Tamra, the Cut Fitness Cutie, was poised to be this year's bad girl, savvy viewers can see that Dubrow, the millionaire maven with Malibu Country on her IMDB page (take that, Gretchen Rossi) is getting the Bravo Bad Girl edit this season.

Since the third season of the Housewives series that begat all the other Housewives series, Tamra has been raising hell and wreaking havoc from Costa Mesa to Irvine. Tamra, famous for her "zero to spontaneous human combustion" personality and predilection for exposing her God-given (or purchased) assets after experiencing extreme humidity and a few tequila shots, has been a "go-to" source of entertainment, scorn, comic relief, and shock since 2007. Not prone to avoiding controversy or willingly stirring it up of her own volition, Tamra was certain to be Season 17's villain, guaranteed to lock hair extensions with former friends and foes and clobber a newbie or two. That's not to say she hasn't caused chaos in the episodes that have aired so far. She's already gleefully interfered in her friend Jenn Pedranti's dysfunctional romance and joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong in trashing Heather Dubrow's IMDB page. So why is Heather looking more and more likely to get the villain edit this season?

Heather Dubrow Was Once the 'Anti-Tamra'

Heather Dubrow made her debut during RHOC's seventh season in 2012, introduced to the show as the obscenely wealthy woman working with Tamra to scout out Orange County real estate. From the start, Heather was positioned as the "classy" housewife, a refined, intelligent woman with four children, a successful cosmetic surgeon husband, and a past career as an actress. She was the calm, measured voice of reason against the cacophony of the series' lightning rods like Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador, and of course, good ol' volatile Tamra.

From the start, Heather made it clear that she intended to stay above the fray, tending to mix it up with the other ladies only as an arbiter or objective third party. Although her adversarial relationship with fellow cast member Alexis Bellino propelled the storylines of her first two seasons, her interactions with the woman Tamra famously dubbed "Jesus Jugs" never escalated to the glass-shattering decibel levels of her colleagues. Her biggest fracas, in fact, occurred when she expelled a tipsy, manic Shannon from her tastefully appointed estate after Shannon had the audacity to show up unannounced during evening wine time with her husband Terry.

Heather's primary function, it seemed, was to be the 21st century's live version of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. If she wasn't buying a house, redecorating an existing one, or looking at blueprints with an architect as she furrowed her brow to indicate she really, really knew what she was doing with that Mexico vacation retreat she was building, she and her husband were selling their own lines of Prosecco, vitamins, and face creams while jabbering about it all on their podcast. Heather was the real housewife everyone wanted to be, and each week, she reminded viewers they never possibly could.

Kelly Dodd Sent Heather Dubrow Packing

It wasn't until Season 11, when Kelly Dodd arrived on the scene that Heather's countenance as the controlled housewife was rattled like a salt shaker at a county fair fried chicken cook-off. Kelly was the pair of giant crashing cymbals that interrupted Heather's serene violin orchestra, constantly shattering Heather's carefully crafted aura of refinement and finishing school-style breeding. But when the ladies went out for what was supposed to be a fun little sushi party and Kelly called Shannon the horrific "c" word and Tamra a "dumb f-word,", it was time for Heather to exit stage right. Disgusted by Kelly's "vulgar, vile display," Heather left her sushi on her plate (it wouldn't be the last time - see Season 16) and relinquished her orange. Five seasons later, after Kelly was long gone and the dust around her had settled, Heather decided it was time to re-enter the exclusive gated communities of the Laguna Beach crowd.

Heather Dubrow, Sushi, and 'IMDB-Gate'

When Heather Dubrow returned to the franchise in 2021, she was more intent than ever to promote her "Woman Who Has it All" persona. Viewers finally got to see the Courtyard by Marriott - er - family mansion she and her husband had worked years to build, and a number of episodes focused on Heather supporting her bisexual daughter's coming out process. But Heather may have committed a big Bravo "no-no" when she shut down yet another sushi party, stuck her hand in a camera person's face, and ordered guests to leave after the uncomfortable details around cast member Nicole James' prior lawsuit against Heather's husband played out for all to see.

Since then, the Bravo lens has been a bit less gauzy when it's pointing at Heather, and this season, in particular, it appears the knives may be completely out of their sheaths and aimed at the woman with the stunning black ponytail. It all started when Taylor, this season's "friend of," asked Heather to help her out with some acting tips for a part in a movie Taylor had landed. Heather's condescension toward Taylor, the "cute" little wannabe who could never hope to have the stellar celluloid career of Ms. Dubrow, was anything but subtle, leading to a catty lunch date wherein Taylor and Tamra unleashed "IMDB-gate," browsing through Heather's spotty credits over the years and coming to the conclusion that the professional actress actually hadn't done much "since the 1900s."

When Heather got wind of that remark during the ladies' Montana dude ranch getaway, it didn't take long for Heather to loosen her bandanna, tilt her Stetson, and read Taylor for filth. While the remark was admittedly mean-spirited, Heather's reaction certainly was uncharacteristic of the normally buttoned-up pro. Things only got worse for Heather on the same trip when she seemed to manipulate emotionally fragile Gina Kirschenheiter into believing that if Gina didn't straighten up and fly right, her boyfriend was going to dump her. At least she didn't needle Gina over her "sad house" (we see you, Shannon).

Heather Dubrow, Unaware of Being Unaware

Heather Dubrow made a "third time's the charm" attempt at a sushi party when she invited all the women to an outdoor dinner at Nobu restaurant. Everything was going well until Heather made all the guests sign a card for her daughter, who was having anxiety during her first semester at college, then followed it up by handing everyone custom-made chopsticks with the phrase "too fabulous to shovel sh*t" engraved on them. Gina and buddy Emily Simpson were particularly put off by the haughty messaging, leading Emily to utter perhaps the most spot-on observation of Heather to date: "I have never met anyone so unaware of being so unaware.” After Emily and Gina confronted Heather over her less-than-genuine behavior and understated maliciousness, Heather spent the greater part of the dinner gesticulating with her hands as she apologized over and over again in a hilarious montage captured by the dastardly little editors behind the Bravo curtain. This scene clearly placed Heather in 2023's RHOC doghouse (one that probably has air conditioning), and it's been an uphill climb for her ever since.

Never one to yield attention to any other cast member for too long, Tamra recently let Shannon know that Heather may have been spreading rumors about Shannon's rocky relationship with boyfriend John Janssen. Shannon understandably went ballistic, threatening to toss her battery-powered microphone into the water and walk off the pier altogether if any details about her romance with the dinner cruise skipper of Newport Harbor got out. And on a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance with Vicki, Shannon didn't hold back when discussing her feelings toward Heather. "She was talking to people on and off camera, planting seeds, telling people things, making them believe the worst. So I was irate." In an interview with Us Weekly, Shannon went on to give some hints about Heather's place in this season's RHOC matriarchy. “I think at times (Heather) had people behind her, but for the most part…she was on her own...I will admit that it’s not a fun journey."

Heather Dubrow's in for a Rough Second Half of 'RHOC' Season 17

The Real Housewives of O.C.'s mid-season trailer continues to cast shade on Heather, as the ladies gossip about why Heather didn't tell them she sold her château for $55 million, and as Heather keeps whispering to other cast members about the Shannon-John relationship, so it looks like the waters will only continue to get choppier for Heather as she tries to navigate through the rough seas of the RHOC. Even Heather's devoted husband Terry told Us Weekly he has concerns about Heather's turn as the show's villain this season. “I don't know why Heather seemed to get so isolated from the group...hopefully, as the season goes on, things will get a little bit better. They've got some very serious things to work through at the reunion." When even the husband is biting his fingernails, that can't be a good thing. It will be interesting to see if the RHOC's Queen of Class can keep her crown securely tightened as the second half of the season kicks off.