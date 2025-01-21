The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has spoken out on Alexis Bellino's justified exit. Bellino rejoined the cast after she began dating Beador's ex, John Janssen. Throughout the season, she threatened Beador with a video of her DUI, continued to bring Janssen into spaces where Beador was, and even talked about him continuously while Beador was around. By the end of the season, it was announced that Bellino was not returning.

Speaking with US Weekly, Beador clarified that she had no say in whether Bellino returned. She had, in the past, said she wouldn't film with her but did make it clear that Bellino getting let go was not her fault. “I have zero power with the network or production or anyone and I would never want to interfere with someone’s livelihood," she said. “But, Alexis Bellino is a TV star, and she’s been a TV star for 15 years, so I’m sure she’ll get a new gig sometime very soon.”

Alexis Bellino Was Not Surprised By the News

Image via Alexis' Instagram.

Beador went on to talk about how she spent the holidays reflecting on her life and how she still has work to do on herself. “I spent a lot of time over the holidays reflecting on where I had been the year before. I was at a place where I [had] just seen [John give Alexis] a promise ring on social media, and I didn’t know who was going to be coming back to the show.” Beador continued “I have a lot of work to do, and I’m grateful for all that happened in the last year because it brought me to where I am today.”

Bellino herself revealed the news and told the podcast she was on that she was not surprised that she wasn't asked back.

“I am not asked back next season. I am not asked back,” Bellino said on the Going Rogue podcast. “[I got] a phone call, which, and I have a very good relationship with him, [producer] Alex Baskin, obviously, he’s my boss, and it was a hard conversation, [But] I can’t say it came as a shock.” She did tell the podcast that she wasn't aware contracts where going out when she got the news. “I didn’t think contracts were coming out — like, I thought we had more time — so I thought he was calling to check in,” she explained. “[But] I was [not] shocked about that information because what are they gonna do? I didn’t know … how do I fit in?” You can see Beador on the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Finale Year November 30, 2023 Cast Tamra Judge , Heather Dubrow , Shannon Storms Beador , Gina Kirschenheiter , Emily Simpson , Jennifer Pedranti , Alexis Bellino Main Genre Reality Seasons 18 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Scott Dunlop Expand

