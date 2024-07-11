The Big Picture Alexis Bellino's return to The Real Housewives of Orange County brings drama and excitement

After almost ten years, Alexis Bellino's long-awaited return to The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming soon, and viewers cannot wait to see her return to the reality series. It has been a long time since "Jesus Barbie" has been on the reality scene, and she is sure to keep the women on their toes, especially Shannon Beador. Alexis's relationship with the women was never easy, so seeing her return will be interesting, as well as how her friendship with Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow evolves.

She has known Tamra and Heather the longest, and it would have been expected for Alexis to return and try to go against them. Still, the shocker came once it was announced she began dating Shannon's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, quickly after their breakup. Though she may be known to some viewers, she has been well known for always doing things that would make the woman question her intentions and being a show-off. She has never had an easy journey while on the show, so her return to a smaller but still important role is exactly what she needs to see if she still has what it takes to be a Housewife.

It Was Always Alexis vs. Everyone

Alexis Bellino was a full-time cast member from Season 5 to Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and her relationship with Tamra Judge was never easy. Both of them never really saw eye to eye, and many of their issues had to do with Alexis's ex-husband, Jim Bellino, who, even after Alexis left the show, sued Tamra and Shannon Beador for making inappropriate comments about him and Alexis on a podcast. Throughout her time on the show, Alexis was always seen as someone who tried to brag about the things she would get because of the success of her husband - and someone who felt superior to everybody. She wasn't alone while on the show, since she had Gretchen Rossi as one of her allies. Still, she changed her thoughts about Alexis during Season 7 of the show because everyone noted how Alexis became a drama queen and acted as the season's victim.

It seemed everyone was against Alexis while being an Orange County Housewife, but she even tried to bring in a friend of hers to the show in Peggy Tanous. She thought Peggy would always have her back during Season 6, but it quickly changed as Peggy started to become closer to Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson, which rubbed Alexis the wrong way. What viewers did not think would happen is that a new feud would start between Peggy and Alexis. What broke the camel's back for the two was that it was revealed that Peggy used to date Jim Bellino. It was something that Alexis found out while they were filming, and she felt betrayed by her friend and her husband as she was the only one left out of this news.

She talked to BravoTV about her relationship with Gretchen and Peggy, noting she never thought those relationships would end. "Gretchen was my best friend for, like, a year. We were so tight, so close, so real, so honest, I thought, and so raw," she explained. "So when Peggy came on [in Season 6], I was very like, 'Let god take the course,' and I didn't know. I didn't know about her and Jim sleeping together, so that was a really hard journey to get through."

Besides Tamra, Gretchen, Vicki, and Peggy, Alexis did not have a great relationship with Heather Dubrow. As Tamra said, Heather had everything Alexis wished she could have. Heather and Alexis would always butt heads during Heather's debut season, and it did not help her friendship with Heather when Alexis brought Gretchen's friend Sara Winchester to Heather's party, and she took a bow from the main cake.

Alexis' Relationship With John Takes Center Stage

Close

Alexis's relationship will again take center stage when she returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County because of her romance with John Janssen. Alexis is not unknown to having her relationships looked at with a side eye, as her ex-husband Jim Bellino did not have a great relationship with the women on the cast, especially Tamra, Shannon, and Heather. Tamra would always call out Jim Belino for being someone who controlled Alexis. It seemed it would hit close as the couple divorced, and Alexis revealed they would constantly be in couple's therapy to keep their marriage together. She tells Us Weekly, " When Jim and I met, we aligned on the Leave it to Beaver kind of family. I wanted to be at home. He wanted me to quit my career. So, I did, but when Housewives came about, and the kids were getting a little older, I wanted something for myself again. I wanted a career again." Even though she may not be married to Jim anymore, she has a great co-parenting relationship with her, as the two have been able to raise their children healthily and have no conflict.

Now, with her return, her newest relationship is taking center stage considering the former relationship with her co-star's ex. It seems the two are in what Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice would say is a "love bubble" as they ignore the chatter about their union.

There is currently no friendship between Alexis and Shannon, as can be seen in the trailer for the newest season, but what has been another shock in the upcoming season is the fact that Tamra Judge has been Team Alexis since the start of their relationship. The "Tres Amigas" is no more, and Alexis' friendship with Tamra has grown, which is another hit against Shannon. Viewers cannot wait to see how it will unfold when The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 11 on Peacock.

