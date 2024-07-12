The Big Picture The consequences of Shannon Beador's DUI hit-and-run incident will dominate Season 18 of Real Housewives of Orange County.

Returning cast member Alexis Bellino's relationship with Shannon's ex-boyfriend adds tension to their already fraught relationship.

Shannon's relationship with Tamra Judge takes center stage as well, as the two women each attempt to control the narrative surrounding Shannon's relationship with alcohol.

If the premiere episode of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is about anything, it's all about Shannon Storms Beador. In the opener for the reality series, a chyron reminds viewers that just 10 days after the Season 17 reunion, where Shannon vehemently denied having a problematic relationship with alcohol, she was responsible for a DUI hit-and-run near the home of her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Shannon, angry and over-served, accidentally drove her vehicle into the side of an apartment building, before driving off and leaving the scene. It was not a proud moment for the mother of 3 daughters, who spent a large portion of the premiere episode discussing the guilt and embarrassment this incident has brought her.

While the consequences of the car accident certainly take up a lot of space in the first episode of the season, what we see from the rest of the group also makes clear that Shannon will be the center of much more conflict to come in Season 18. This is due, in part, to ongoing conversations among Shannon's friend group about her version of "sobriety" and her relationship with alcohol. But more than that, everyone is wondering how Shannon will retain composure in the presence of returning cast member, Alexis Bellino. Alexis's now ex-husband, Jim Bellino, sued both Shannon and her co-star Tamra Judge for their comments about him during his time on the series. Alexis has also recently become the girlfriend of Shannon's love-bombing ex-boyfriend. John was always eager for camera time while dating Shannon, although it often did not show him in a flattering light, and it seems that the decision to have Alexis return this season occurred suspiciously close to the beginning of their dramatically swift relationship.

With everything going on in her life after the car accident, with her continued questionable relationship with alcohol, and her years of contentious history with a returning cast member, Shannon dominates the narrative for the first episode of Season 18. As the Sneak Peek trailer makes clear, Shannon will continue to be the central focus this season, as everyone else in the group navigates their friendships amid her ongoing feuds with friends old and new. Tamra seems thoroughly finished with tolerating Shannon's habit of denial, and will attempt to hold her old friend's feet to the fire throughout Season 18. With Tamra insisting on accountability, a returning Housewife with a vendetta to prove Shannon's portrayal of her boyfriend is incorrect, and a reputation in need of rehabilitation, Season 18 is shaping up to be all about Shannon.

How Shannon Is Handling The Aftermath of the Accident

Shannon claims to be living life with a rule of 2 drinks maximum per day, and substituting alcoholic drinks for Diet Coke in the meantime. In a scene from the trailer, co-star Emily Simpson gently inquires whether choosing sobriety might not be the best way forward for her. Shannon meets her with a firm denial, claiming she doesn't even drink very often anymore. In a talking head interview, Shannon says she is tired of people labeling her as "the drunk that needs help," and tearfully walks off-set. These are the kind of denials that Tamra is not tolerating this season, and if the clips from the trailer are anything to judge from, the season is about to get rocky for the two women as they battle for control of the narrative about Shannon's drinking habits.

Shannnon's first scene of the premiere episode is with her 3 daughters in her new rental home. She has downsized as her girls are now all out of the home and attending university, but they have come back together briefly before they return to their studies. Shannon speaks with her daughters about her mistake, making the irresponsible choice to drive when drinking. As Shannon, anxious and in tears, apologizes to her girls, they calm her with their low tone of voice and reassuring words. Dedicated viewers have watched Shannon's girls grow up over the years, and the role reversal of the girls comforting their mother's fears occurs often. That they love their mother and want her happiness is very clear, but their worry about her is evident as well.

Shannon Is Now Solo After the "Tres Amiga" Split

Image via Bravo

Now that her girls aren't living at home, Shannon is on her own in more ways than one. Shannon and Tamra have had a tough run over the last few seasons, struggling to keep things light and not snap at one another. However, at the end of Season 17, Shannon, Tamra, and Vicki Gunvalson had repaired their friendship, and the "Tres Amigas" reunited once again. They even had a live event scheduled to showcase the three friends, but Tamra claims to have backed out because the show involved discussions about drinking, and she did not feel it was appropriate to move forward after Shannon's accident. In a confessional interview, Tamra tells viewers that she has lost respect for Shannon over her refusal to fully cut drinking out of her life.

Tamra and Shannon already have tension in the premiere of Season 18. Tamra seems convinced that Shannon is lying about her mostly sober lifestyle, and insists on denouncing her at every opportunity that comes along. The episode ends with a teaser of what is to come for the rest of the season, and Tamra is shown questioning Shannon's sobriety so frequently, that at one point Shannon storms away from her, telling her that she needs to stop. Tamra appears determined to prove that she and Shannon are no longer friends, and that she is not interested in going along with Shannon's version of events any longer.

Shannon's Toxic Ex and His New Girlfriend Are Looking for Drama

According to Shannon, about 10 days after her DUI, John phoned her to communicate that he wanted to severe the relationship, claiming that the public nature of Shannon's life had ruined him and his family. It is interesting to note, that almost immediately after ending things with Shannon, reports were circulating in the media about his very public whirlwind romance with Alexis. Shortly after the pair were first photographed together, Alexis's return to the show was announced. John's relationship with Shannon was intense, and what was shown of the couple on the Bravo series often seemed unhealthy. In the first episode of Season 18, Shannon resolutely states that she is not interested in having him in her life anymore. However, she does admit to being hurt by the fact that John moved on so swiftly and so publicly, so soon after their relationship ended.

In the scene with her girls, Shannon told them that from now on she had resolved to stand up for herself in situations where people are hurtful. In a confessional, she tells producers that she intends to walk right up to Alexis and confront her about her supposed role in the lawsuit that her ex-husband brought against Shannon. She follows through on her resolve at Heather Dubrow's Balboa Bay party, confronting Alexis in what appears to be the opening spat that sets off a season-long feud. In a moment that seems straight out of Mean Girls, Alexis turns the conversation to John, telling Shannon that she is not upset about the lawsuit, she is instead upset about the fact that Alexis is now with her ex-boyfriend.

In the Sneak Peek trailer for the season, Shannon is heard querying if Alexis is trying to "be" her. To be fair, it is very Single White Female of Alexis to infiltrate Shannon's work life, and even her favorite restaurant, The Quiet Woman, in order to boisterously show off her new relationship, like a giddy teenager. For Alexis to then turn around and yell "There's the door, Shannon Beador" at her co-star, as if she is now calling the shots on the set of Real Housewives of Orange County, is dramatic to the point of feeling rehearsed. By the end of the first episode, it is clear that Alexis intends to ignite a feud with Shannon that will last throughout the season. But it seems that either the producers, or Alexis, or maybe both, have underestimated Shannon's proven ability to draw sympathy from the audience. If the biggest weapon in their arsenal against Shannon is the fact that her repugnant ex-boyfriend found a new way to torture her, Alexis might not have the upper hand that she seems to think she does. The odds are that Shannon will take these lemons, and if she does not make lemonade, she will at least stick them in a bowl for good luck and move on.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursday on Bravo. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock.