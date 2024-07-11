The Big Picture Shannon Beador facing backlash after hit-and-run incident & break-up in The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Co-star Tamra Judge criticizes Shannon for not taking responsibility for DUI.

Shannon responds to Tamra's judgment, focusing on her recovery and personal growth.

Shannon Beador has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped. Just 10 days following the reunion of the reality series last year, Shannon was involved in a dramatic hit-and-run incident that was a result of driving while under the influence of alcohol. In Season 18, viewers will learn more about the fallout from her break-up with ex-boyfriend John Janssen, whose home she was leaving when she accelerated into the side of an apartment complex, crashing into the side of the building before driving off. At the Season 17 reunion, her co-stars encouraged her to examine her relationship with drinking. However, Shannon vehemently denied having alcohol-related problems.

Shannon's co-star, Tamra Judge, seems to have completely turned on her one-time friend after the incident. In the Season 18 trailer, Tamra gives a confessional interview where she tells the producer, "Shannon is not taking responsibility for what she did." She is shown criticizing Shannon several times in the trailer, suggesting that she will not tolerate any signs that Shannon is not taking the consequences of her DUI seriously this season. In a scene where the group is ordering at a restaurant, Shannon orders a cocktail and Tamra immediately clocks the order, shouting across the table, "You decided to drive your car into the side of a house, drunk!" At another event, Shannon suggests her friend needs to "stop" criticizing her, to which Tamra replies, "I need to stop what? Uncovering your bullsh--." Tamra's criticism extends to social media and her podcast as well, and Shannon has finally responded to the critiques.

Shannon Beador Has Had Enough Judgment From Tamra Judge

Ahead of the premiere of Season 18, Shannon spoke with E! News about her feelings about her co-star's constant criticism. Discussing Tamra questioning her sobriety, Shannon kept it simple, saying, "She has no right." The Housewife went on to say that Tamra has not had anything to do with her recovery since her DUI. And despite Tamra's claims that she was "there" for her friend when she needed her, Shannon sees it differently, stating simply, "No you weren't."

Gaining momentum, Shannon questioned what right Tamra had to be the "judge and jury" of her unfortunate situation. She then quipped that Tamra should instead focus on her own life. Shannon admitted that at the time of her DUI, she had been using alcohol as a "coping mechanism" amid her tumultuous break-up with John, noting it fit a pattern since she had done the same during her divorce from ex-husband, David Beador. Since the DUI, Shannon has attended a wellness and alcohol program and begun working regularly with a trauma therapist and psychiatrist. Shannon admits she is proud of the work she has done so far, but she isn't looking forward to re-experiencing her problems from last year once Season 18 begins airing. But she ends the interview on a positive note, stating she feels stronger now and is "continually working" on herself.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

Season 18 of Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Thursday, July 11. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

