The Real Housewives of Orange County taglines are here, and viewers have been looking forward to seeing what the ladies have to say about Season 18 with them. Like the OG Housewives franchise, Orange County has many eyes on them not only because of the return of RHOC alumnus Alexis Bellino, but also because it is the 100th season of the franchise. Many viewers have looked forward to this season because it has the old-school factor in Housewives and brings nostalgia for the golden years of the franchise. This year's taglines will show viewers what these oranges must go through during the season. They all have been through many changes after ending Season 17, and many alliances have changed from what viewers were used to.

At the center of everything during this season will be Shannon Storms Beador, as many of the ladies will have a storyline revolving around her. "The Tres Amigas" is no longer, and Tamra Judge will not be at Shannon's side like in prior seasons, which will be something that will make this season even more enticing to see if they can move forward. Not only are they at odds, but after going at each other last season, Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson will still be against each other, feeling like one is superior. Not only will Emily go against Heather, but newcomer Katie Ginella will not stay quiet about her feelings for Heather, and it will be interesting for viewers to see someone go against her.

7 Heather Dubrow

"Just because I drink from a flute doesn't mean you can play me."

Image via Bravo

For eight seasons, Mrs. Fancy Pants Heather Dubrow has always been seen as a member of The Real Housewives of Orange County who has tried to keep herself neutral in arguments between her cast members. Season 17 showed a different side of Heather because the whole cast was going against her and attempted to give her a villain edit. The manipulation that took place, thanks to Tamra Judge's return, fractured her friendships with Tamra herself, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Thankfully, she made amends with her cast after that season, and for Season 18, viewers will have a new and refreshed Heather who gets along with everyone. Heather is coming into this season and not letting anyone control who she can be friends with, as old rival Alexis Bellino is back on the show. Her relationship with her differs from the last time viewers saw them together. However, newbie Katie Ginella has come into the RHOC scene to uncover who Heather is. Her tagline for this season showcases not only her richness but also how she will not let anyone play her like in seasons prior. With her ongoing relationship with Katie, viewers will get the opportunity to see someone attempt to go toe-to-toe with her, and it seems Heather has found her match.

6 Emily Simpson

"I used to question people for a living, now, I just do it for fun."

Image via Bravo

As someone who has gone through important changes in her life while being a Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson is coming into this season with a new version of herself. In the early years of Emily's rookie seasons, she was always considered a background cast member who wasn't too involved in the storylines and would only be with her best friend, Gina Kirshcenheiter, all the time. Her career as a lawyer made her stand out from all the other ladies, but she stopped practicing so she could focus full-time on being a mother.

She has shown a change that has helped her mesh well with her cast without having to be attached to the hip with Gina. Her relationship with Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow has been rekindled, and she has shown a more fun and quirky personality that was overlooked in prior seasons. Viewers were even able to notice how similar she is to Tamra. She may not be practicing law anymore, but with this new Emily, she is not afraid to speak her mind and call out anyone when needed. With this new and improved Emily, she will be ready to take on any challenges that may come her way, and she would not let anyone walk over her.

5 Gina Kirschenheiter

"Like the properties I represent, I know my worth."

Image via Bravo

As one of the younger cast members in The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter has had a difficult journey to get to where she is now. She came into the show with a broken family because of her ex-husband and also without a career of her own. Gina has also had a difficult journey navigating her friendships on the show, as her closest ally has always been Emily Simpson, and outside of her, she only has surface friendships with the other ladies. Now, she has been able to work on her real estate career and has made big moves to keep improving and growing her career on her own. Even Heather Dubrow tried to have her son be a guide for Gina when she started her real estate career. Besides her career, she found love with her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, with whom she decided to blend their families. She has achieved being able to have a family like she used to have.

Even though Gina and Travis have been going strong for five years, they are hitting a roadblock that won't let them evolve together as a family. With her tagline, Gina showcases how she is finally looking out for herself and what is best for her as she thinks of living separately from Travis until his separation is settled.

4 Katie Ginella

"When you live your life on the green, envy is just par for the course."

Image via Bravo

As a newbie Housewife, Katie Ginella will come in the middle of the oranges when the group is divided. Having only an alliance with Gina Kirschenheiter, Katie must prove herself to all of them. She is a former golf reporter who is not afraid of speaking out, and as has been seen, she will go toe-to-toe with Heather Dubrow. Her tagline emphasizes envy and gives viewers a sneak peek at who she will have a conflict with Heather. As she is also a successful person, she comes into the season showcasing wealth and someone on the same level as the Dubrows.

She is coming into the season not knowing much about any of the ladies, but as it has also been seen, she is friends with RHOBH Sutton Stracke. Being friends with Sutton also shows another level of wealth in Katie that will give a sense of competition with Heather, even to the extent of calling her a liar. Even though this is also her first time meeting some of the ladies, her rift with Heather comes from an event she attended where she met her and got ignored by her.

3 Jennifer Pedranti

"People bend over backwards to get me and their form is terrible."

Image via Bravo

After having a great rookie season and being the newbie that The Real Housewives of Orange County needed, Jennifer Pedranti is coming into the season with a lot of personal drama but continuing to thrive in her business. As a yoga instructor, Jennifer is always in a more zen mood than of all the women, which helped her during her first season. After having known the ladies for a year, she knows them enough to know her true friends and who will have her back. Her relationship with Tamra Judge will once again be at the center of the drama for her, and even though they made amends, not everything is what it seems.

Jennifer came into her first season having issues with Tamra because of her relationship with Ryan Boyajin because of cheating rumors. Now, she is engaged to him, but there is a new allegation against him for a gambling scheme, and Tamra will waste no time calling her out on it. Her tagline makes a dig at Tamra since she has tried to have a friendship with her, but it never works out between them because of how many underlying issues they have.

2 Tamra Judge

"The only thing stuck up about me is my middle finger."

Image via Bravo

As one of the OGs, Tamra Judge is coming into this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County still being unapologetically herself. After returning and doing her first season since her pause break, Tamra came in hot for Season 17, which wasn't done in the best way. She wasn't on the best terms with most of her cast members but could fix things with everyone after the reunion. Many things have changed after the Season 17 reunion, and with the upcoming, Tamra is on good terms with everyone except Shannon Beador.

This season, she is coming back as the unhinged Tamra viewers love, who love her no-filter personality. Her tagline shows that she does not care to sugarcoat things and will keep things straight with everyone. The biggest surprise is how close she is to Alexis Bellino; this season will show how their friendship grew.

1 Shannon Storms Beador

"Even in the harshest of times, this Storms will always weather it."

Image via Bravo

At the center of this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be Shannon Storms Beador once again. Shannon has had many ups and downs as a Housewife, but every time, she persevered and grew from the past. After going through a DUI and experiencing a very low point in her life, Shannon will be making amends with many of the ladies so they can see the changes she has made to better herself. Her main alliance with Tamra Judge has drifted apart as her amiga has now aligned herself with her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend, Alexis Bellino.

Everything seems to be pointing negatively towards Shannon, but her tagline gives viewers a sneak peek at how she will still come out on top even after the toughest year of her life. She will continue being her true self and being the fun Shannon viewers love. Besides improving in her life, viewers will be able to see how Shannon will be making amends with the ladies and be able to grow her friendship with them outside of being a part of the "Tres Amigas."

