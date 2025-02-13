Marriage Isn’t Always Smooth Sailing and Tamra Judge, a well-known star from The Real Housewives of Orange County, has never shied away from discussing the ups and downs of her marriage with Eddie Judge. While they have navigated their fair share of disagreements, one particular fight left Tamra convinced that their relationship had come to an end. During one heated argument, Eddie abruptly left the house without any explanation, refusing to answer his phone or respond to messages for hours. This sudden disappearance led Tamra to believe their marriage was over!

On a recent episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, Tamra opened up about a moment in their early years that shook her confidence in their marriage. Despite frequent public speculation about their relationship, the couple has continued to prove their commitment to each other. Reflecting on their past, Tamra recalled a particularly stressful period during their first year of marriage. She described the overwhelming tension she faced, largely due to issues stemming from her previous relationship.

A Fight That Felt Like The End Leading To A Divorce

During one heated argument, Eddie abruptly left the house without any explanation, refusing to answer his phone or respond to messages for hours. This sudden disappearance led Tamra to believe their marriage was over. To her relief, Eddie eventually returned home and explained that he simply needed time alone to cool off. This behavior was new to Tamra, who wasn’t accustomed to handling conflicts in that way.

“He just needs time to vent, and I wasn’t used to that,” she admitted. “He just needs to go and blow off some steam and then come back like nothing happened.” Eddie acknowledged that in the past, he had a tendency to distance himself from relationship struggles rather than working through them.

A Marriage That Continues To Grow

Image via BravoTV.

Eddie further shared that, at the beginning of their relationship, he often reacted to major fights by threatening to leave. However, Tamra played a pivotal role in shifting his perspective on marriage and commitment. “In the beginning, when we had big fights, I would say, ‘I’m out. I’m done,’” Eddie admitted. “And she would always pull me back and teach me, ‘No, this is not how it works. This is marriage, we work through it.’”

Thanks to Tamra’s persistence and understanding, Eddie now sees the value in facing challenges together rather than walking away. Over time, he has come to appreciate the strength required to sustain a marriage. While their relationship has faced its fair share of hardships, Tamra and Eddie Judge have remained committed to working through their differences. Whether navigating personal challenges or public speculation, the couple continues to show resilience and mutual support. The Real Housewives of Orange County is available for streaming on Peacock.