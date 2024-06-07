The Big Picture Shannon Beador faces challenges after split with John Jansenn and DUI, coming out stronger in Season 18.

Viewers have been waiting for the trailer of the long-awaited Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it's finally here. Each orange holder has undergone many changes after Season 17, but all eyes are back on Shannon Storms Beador again after her breakup with John Jansenn and her DUI after the end of Season 17. Not only that, but RHOC alumni Alexis Bellino is coming back after leaving the show in 2013, but she is not coming back alone. Alexis is coming back with her new boyfriend, John Jansenn.

Her relationship with Shannon Beador's ex will be at the center of the season, since viewers will discover both sides of the relationship between Shannon and John. Besides Shannon being at the center of it all, a newbie is coming in, and she promises to keep everyone on their toes, even Miss. Fancy Pants herself, Heather Dubrow. The season is jam-packed with drama, and it promises to bring back the Orange County essence that viewers have loved for years.

RHOC is Shannon Beador's Show

Since her first season, Shannon Beador has cemented herself as one of the top Housewives of Orange County because of the many changes she has gone through in her life. After Season 17, it seemed things would finally go back to normal for her since she made up with her "amiga" Tamra Judge, but it actually all went downhill for her after that. After Season 17 ended, Shannon and John Jansenn announced they had split after three years of dating. This surprised many viewers because Shannon seemed to be happy with him and even thought about getting married again because of him. Still, many of her cast members showed concern for her during the relationship because it didn't look like a healthy relationship from the outside.

RHOC Season 18 Promises Drama

It seemed that things could not get worse for Shannon, but later she got a DUI after the breakup for drunk driving and crashing into a house. She was sentenced to three years probation and community service. Even though she has gone through many lows, the Season 18 trailer shows she is coming out of it more vital than ever and finally putting herself first. This season will be tough for her, seeing as her ex-boyfriend rebounded with one of her cast mates, Alexis Bellino, and her best friend of many years, Tamra, is not supportive of her. It seems everyone is testing Shannon so that she will fail. Still, she needed a situation like her DUI, the breakup, and getting rid of toxic friendships to be able to come out on top of the problem and be the one everyone always talks about.

Besides Shannon being the drama's center, RHOC will introduce newcomer Katie Ginella. She is friends with cast member Gina Kirschenheiter and is married to professional golf journalist Matt Ginella. She is ready to bring in the drama and is not afraid to speak her mind. As shown in the trailer, she is going head-to-head with Heather Dubrow, and if viewers know anything about her, it is that it's never good to have the Dubrows as enemies. This season is showing to be one for the books because of everything that went down in the ladies' lives, and viewers are excited to see it all come to life. Bravo has confirmed the premiere date for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 for July 11 at 9 PM with the next day replays available on Peacock.

