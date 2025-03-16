After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County unexpectedly, Tamra Judge is seemingly having regrets. Judge has been dealing with her friend and podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, going through a health scare. Mellencamp and Judge host the Two Ts in a Pod podcast and Mellencamp took a break while going through treatment for melanoma and recently underwent brain surgery. While filming Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge reportedly left the show after a fight with Gretchen Rossi and Shannon Storms Beador.

On a new episode of Two Ts in a Pod, Judge spoke with guest host Dolores Catania about the situation and shared what was happening to her. “I just hit a wall and I feel like I’m in a full depressed mode,” she said. She added that the emotional turmoil has taken a physical toll on her. “I can just sit in one place and just stare at the wall for hours,” Tamra said. “It’s really hard to film like that when you feel like that.” She went on to say she thought about whether she should "just quit" and said it was overwhelming to think about.

“I went into the season not knowing, not sure, very anxious and just dealing with some stuff through therapy, and you know that really breaks you down to your lowest point,” she said. “I just feel like everything around me was starting to crumble and I just couldn’t take the extra pressure.” But Judge shared that Mellencamp helped her look at the situation differently. “Teddi gave me a pep talk and that is like the first time I’ve laughed in so long. Like, we laughed, and she just yelled at me and said, ‘Listen to me, if I have to be bald and fat right now and going through this. You get your ass back over there,’” she said.“So I think I’m going to see her today. So I think that’s gonna pull a little bit of spark back into me.”

Teddi Mellencamp Is Recovering From Brain Surgery

Recently, it was revealed that Mellencamp was undergoing brain surgery to remove two large tumors that were causing her to have headaches and the plan was to use radiation to remove the rest. Since, she has had more removed and has been updating fans on her condition via social media. According to Mellencamp, she's doing better and is even getting ready to begin podcasting again. But, as Judge said, she was missing her friend and the "spark" she gave her. There is no news yet on when she will be back to Two Ts in a Pod.

You can see Judge on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.