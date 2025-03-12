The ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County are reportedly fighting again. It is rumored that Tamra Judge quit the show after a fight with Gretchen Rossi and Shannon Storms Beador that led to her walking away from the show. Now, sources claim that she will return to the series even though she is reportedly done with the women. Judge has been on and off the series since the beginning and in the more recent seasons, she's been fighting with her fellow housewives, including Beador and even siding with Alexis Bellino in her fight with Beador.

An insider spoke with The U.S. Sun about Judge and said that mid-filming, she walked off. “Tamra quit in the middle of the New Orleans trip with the girls. It was just after filming an emotional scene that turned into a heated discussion and then a shouting match with Gretchen and Shannon,” an insider told the outlet. “Ultimately, Tamra can dish it but she can’t take it which longtime viewers well know.”

Andy Cohen Speaks on Tamra Judge's Rumored Exit

Image from Bravo

The source went on to say that the reaction from Judge was not warranted and was in fact overblown, saying “She’s overreacting and throwing a tantrum like a child because she isn’t getting her way,” the source said. They then went on to say that the situation wasn't as bad as it was made out to be, saying “nothing big enough to quit actually happened.” The source even claimed that Judge would be back, saying “She said she’s done for good but if the money is right, she will be back."

On Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show, he spoke about Judge's rumored exit and clarified that he could not say anything about it but did say that we should take into consideration that one of her best friends, fellow Two Ts in a Pod co-host Teddi Mellencamp, recently had to have brain surgery. “I got the report of what happened last night. All I will say is this, I can’t comment on what’s going on, in you know while we’re filming shows. I guess the only thing that, the thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis,” he said. “So maybe keep that in mind. Otherwise, I really don’t have anything to say on the subject.” You can see Judge on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.