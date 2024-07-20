The Big Picture Shannon Beador faced a DUI hit-and-run incident, struggled to tell her kids, and now focuses on personal growth.

Shannon Storms Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County has had a hard time setting a good example for her lately. In November 2023, the reality star was sentenced to three years of probation and 40 hours of community service following her arrest for a DUI hit-and-run in September of the same year. However, for Beador, the most difficult part of this entire situation was coming clean to her kids.

In an interview with People, Beador opened up about how she broke the news of her arrest to her daughters Sophie, Stella, and Adeline Beador. The reality star recalls how “humiliating” the conversation was, especially because of how shocked her girls were. But ultimately, she was grateful that they accepted her apology and encouraged her to learn from her mistake. Here’s how the reality mom described the confession in her own words:

“I'm a huge lecturer on never drinking and driving, and for me at my age to be setting such a poor example was just devastating."

The RHOC star admitted that during the time of the incident, she had been using alcohol as a coping mechanism. However, she realizes now that it was a horrible decision. Beador added that she felt a lot of guilt and shame for her actions, even though she didn’t hurt anyone. A part of Beador's conversation with her girls was featured in the RHOC Season 18 premiere on July 11, 2024, showcasing their support for her.

Shannon Beador is Focusing on Herself After Having a Rough Year

In the same interview with People, Beador reassured her fans that she is “back on track” since the incident and has made a lot of changes in her life. The reality star opened up about how the DUI incident pushed her towards working on herself and this includes an indefinite break from dating!

While speaking to BravoTV, Beador revealed that the only man in her life right now is her golden retriever, Archie. The RHOC cast member shared that she’s keeping her circle small these days and currently not seeing anyone. To Beador, this is a sign of growth. She claims that she has been a “relationship girl” all her life, and right now, she has no desire to be with anyone but herself.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that she has sworn off dating forever. When asked about the future, Beador confessed that she still hasn’t given up on love just yet. In fact, she dreams of being in a partnership with somebody. But while she recovers from her breakup with ex John Janssen, Beador is just giving herself some time off from the world of dating.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

