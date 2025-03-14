Tamra Judge left The Real Housewives of Orange County mid-filming Season 19. After a fight with Gretchen Rossi and Shannon Storms Beador, Judge left the show. While a source claimed that she will probably return to the show after a break, an insider is saying that producers of the show are not happy with Judge leaving suddenly. The saving grace seems to be Judge's close relationship with Teddy Mellencamp.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was diagnosed with melanoma and recently realized that she had tumors on her brain, causing her to have headaches. Before undergoing brain surgery, Mellencamp took a step back from her podcast with Judge, Two Ts in a Pod, so the insider said that producers recognized that her relationship with Mellencamp was weighing on her and maybe forced her to lash out.

“They understand there’s a lot of layers going on with her right now and if she does decide to come back, which it already sounds like she wants to, then they’ll allow it,” the insider said. “Tamra is in a more volatile state right now because of Teddi’s condition.” They went on to talk about how the reaction that Judge had was not typical for her. “Her meltdown was absolutely intensified because of how unstable she is because of Teddi right now, at least that’s what people around her think,” they explained. “Some of the cast members have a lot of compassion for her and understand her best friend is going through something so unbelievably excruciating which in turn has been a heavy, heavy weight for Tamra.”

Tamra Judge Is Using Teddi Mellencamp

Image from Bravo

The insider explained that while producers recognize that the situation with Mellencamp is weighing on Judge, they also think that she is using Mellencamp's illness to get away with bad behavior while on the show. The insider said she is overreacting but also that she is using the entire situation to her advantage while she is navigating her friend's illness.

“[Tamra] is using Teddi’s health crisis to put a band-aid on her bad behavior and to dismiss certain comments she’s made that led to their tense talk which then led to Tamra storming off the show,” the insider said. “Her overreaction, according to her, is a mix of also having a difficult time processing what is going on with Teddi. Tamra is very sensitive right now.”