One of the main staples on The Real Housewives of Orange County may be making a dramatic exit from the show. The ladies have been spotted filming Season 19 on a cast trip to New Orleans. Although many fans spotted the ladies having a blast in NOLA, tensions are clearly at an all-time high. In a shocking move, Tamra Judge took to Instagram, posting a story that read, "It was a long run! When life gives you real problems, this reality s--t doesn't make sense. Peace out … I'm out.” It's not clear what exactly went down in New Orleans, but fans are speculating that Tamra did quit the show, and it's not just a bit for attention. If she did really quit the show — I think it’s about time.

Tamra Judge Needs to Prioritize Her Mental Health