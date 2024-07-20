The Big Picture Shannon's DUI and mixed actions cause a strain in her friendship with Tamra.

Tamra tries to get Shannon help for drinking, and Shannon becomes defensive.

The relationship between Tamra and Shannon crumbles due to Shannon's lack of taking her drinking problem seriously.

The Real Housewives of Orange County has started off strong in their season 18 premiere of the reality series. The new season cast includes Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and newcomer Katie Ginella. Shannon will undoubtedly have a lot to handle in the new season following her recent DUI arrest and the return of former housewife Alexis Bellino, who is now dating Shannon's longtime ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. During the celebration of the 100th season of Real Housewives, Tamra discussed her former relationship with Shannon and became emotional, speaking about how their once solid friendship turned very ugly. During her interview with EXTRA, Tamra discussed how difficult it was to have a serious conversation with Shannon about her drinking. Tamra claimed she was headed to Scotland to film Peacock's Traitors when news broke about Shannon's DUI.

Viewers have spent seasons watching Tamra and Shannon's relationship, which has had many highs and iconic moments during their time on RHOC. Most of those moments included former housewife Vicki Gunvalson, to which the trio nicknamed themselves the Tres Amigas. Tamra said, "I was very good friends with Shannon for ten years, and I know Shannon better than anybody knows Shannon. When Shannon got the DUI, I was on my way to Scotland, and we were on the phone crying together." However, it was when Tamra decided to have a hard but honest conversation with Shannon and the seriousness of her drinking over the years that is when the friendship began to crumble.

Tamra's Attempt at Being a Good Friend Plummets

Tamra claims that when she tried to point out that Shannon needed to get help with her drinking, Shannon got defensive. Tamra said, "She was a really good friend. We were very, very close. I worried that something like this would happen to her, and it did. I'm just glad that nobody got hurt. But I felt like it was finally my time, to be honest." However, Tamra claims that Shannon was unwilling to hear her out when she tried to follow the honest route. Tamra told Shannon, "Listen, you need help. You've been on the show for ten years. Every year, somebody has talked about your drinking. It is time to stop."

Shannon becoming defensive and not taking her actions more seriously ultimately led to Tamra leaving the Tres Amigas tour. Tamra claims that while on the tour with Shannon and Vicki, Shannon would continue drinking, and Tamra refused to be the friend that enabled that behavior. Tamra said about Shannon's DUI, "This time, nobody got hurt, but if there's a next time, I'm not going to be one of those people who's like, 'Oh, you're okay. Don't worry. You can have a few drinks.' I don't want to be involved in that."

