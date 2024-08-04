The Big Picture Gunvalson denies financial elder abuse allegations, stating she followed her client's instructions.

Gunvalson's attorney strongly refutes all claims, stating she maintains transparency.

Diane Field accuses Gunvalson and her partner of fraudulent sales tactics, leading to a lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s favorite insurance saleswoman has come under heat! Vicki Gunvalson has been sued for financial and elder abuse by Diane Field. The RHOC reality TV star denies all claims and insists that these are false allegations.

In a statement made by Gunvalson’s attorney to Page Six, the RHOC alum is outraged by the false allegations. She claims that she merely followed the client’s directions regarding the placement of her insurance products. The attorney’s statement further stresses that Gunvalson is a reputed insurance broker with a thriving clientele. It was further revealed that the reality TV star denies all the allegations with a strong line as the statement reads the following:

“Ms. Gunvalson vehemently denies each and every allegation of Diane Field’s Complaint against Ms. Gunvalson and Coto Insurance Services.”

The statement clearly mentions that Vicki Gunvalso did not engage in any conduct that could be considered financial elder abuse or fraud. The insurance broker has always remained transparent and has her client’s best interests in mind. The attorney for the RHOC star expresses support by stating that they will strive to clear her name and prevent further tarnishing of her reputation.

Diane Field Has Accused Gunvalson and Her Business Partner of Fraud

Although Vicki Gunvalson has denied allegations of false play, Diane Field’s suit tells a different story. Page Six obtained the original suit filed by Field, which details how the RHOC star, along with her business partner Ali Hashemian, took undue advantage of the elder through “fraudulent sales tactics.”

Taking into account stock investments and inherited funds, Diane Field and her late husband, George Field, had a combined net worth of $6 million. The 74-year-old first met Gunvalson in 2016 at a dinner hosted by the latter’s company, Coto Insurance and Financial Services. The reality TV star allegedly promised to provide Field with a safe and diversified plan to help lower her current tax payments and increase her children’s future capital.

Diane Field further alleged that she was advised to invest in a $300,000 life insurance policy to cover the $6,000,000 payout for her family when she eventually passed away. Field was led to believe this would be a one-time payment at the time, but it turns out it is an annual fee. This information did not sit well with her, and she has now hurled a plethora of allegations against Vicki Gunvalson. While it seems like much remains to be unpacked on who said what, given that Gunvalson was previously accused of financial and elder abuse in 2019, Field’s claims do not paint her in the best light at the moment.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 new episodes air every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The episodes and previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

