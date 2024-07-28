This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

There has been another besties blow-up on The Real Housewives of Dubai, and the drama just keeps intensifying. Firstly, it was Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan, whose friendship fell apart, surprising viewers. Now Caroline Brooks and Taleen Marie are also no longer a dynamic force. This blow-up between the two is one of the most shocking fallouts since Milan and Ayan, and their fallout intensified online when Brooks accused Marie and her husband of sleeping with other people. Brooks speaks to Decider about their fallout, and Brooks is not apologizing anytime soon.

Brooks first introduced Marie to her fellow co-stars - Milan, Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, and Sara Al Madani. Marie joined as a friend as Nina Ali departed as a housewife this season. As the season progressed, the decade-long friendship between Marie and Brooks started to break down, and it all started with a joke that Stanbury made that did not sit well with Brooks.

After Stanbury’s inappropriate joke, Brooks went to defend Marie, who forgave Stanbury and struck a friendship. This is not the first time a friendship with Stanbury caused more tension, as Ayan’s unexpected friendship with Stanbury also confused Milan. Since then, their friendship suffered. Brooks then claimed that Marie “begged” her to be on The Real Housewives of Dubai, and also claimed that Stanbury didn’t even want her on the show. Marie previously told Decider that “hell would freeze over” before Brooks apologises. Now not only hell would freeze over, but pigs would start flying too.

Tensions Are Brewing Between The Former Friends On ‘RHOD’

Brooks’ interview shows that she is not backing down in her feud with Marie. As she addresses a possible reconciliation - which Marie is open to if she apologizes - she said, “I think that she’s absolutely delusional. Taleen needs to grovel at my feet and say sorry for what she’s done. Who put who in whose place? Apologize for what? Should I apologize that you hurt me? Should I apologize for you to me? Because is she insane? Has she lost her mind? Apologize for what? OK." She then follows with, "Taleen, seek help.”

Marie also dishes on the drama with Brooks with Collider. She revealed that she and Brooks have butted heads in the past. “She's not the easiest person to get along with,” she said, “And I don't mean that in such a negative way. She's like a very strong personality. She's an alpha, right? Very opinionated.” The interview concluded with a word association game, and associated Brooks with “complicated”. She also defended the joke that sparked “Vaginagate” and Stanbury, saying, “It was definitely said in a very like British bantary, in a very jokingly way."

The midseason trailer teased more drama and tension between the ladies. The fallout between Marie and Brooks came to a head when Brooks had a bust-up with Marie and her husband, Raffi Khanoyan. However, Brooks stated that the ordeal was “a lot bigger” than the final edit that the viewers saw. There is room, but there seems to be no way for the pair to reconnect unless one of them apologizes.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes on Tuesdays on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

