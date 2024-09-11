Regarding friendships, Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan from The Real Housewives of Dubai were always together and supporting each other. Throughout Season 1 of the reality show, everyone knew that if one were to get into an argument, the other would be behind them as support. What may have been seen as a supportive friendship started to be seen differently during Season 2 as Lesa would seemingly try to control Chanel and how she mingled with the rest of the ladies. The friendship in question that Lesa couldn't accept was Chanel's newfound affinity with Caroline Stanbury. Caroline was always seen by the two of them as the "rival" and someone that they wanted nothing to do with. Throughout Season 1, Chanel and Lesa could never get along with Caroline, as they were always getting into petty arguments. It seemed as though Chanel and Caroline would never be friends, which was an advantage for Lesa since she was also very vocal about how much she disliked her.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai, however, brought a different perspective on the friendships, and Caroline decided to make amends with everyone in the group, including Chanel and Lesa. Hell was frozen over because Chanel and Caroline started from scratch and made their friendship evolve, but it was a harder task when it came to Lesa. As Caroline and Chanel moved forward, Chanel and Lesa moved backward, and there was a noticeable change in how alliances were changing in Dubai. Chanel's aura was lighter whenever Caroline surrounded her as the two realized they were similar since they both enjoyed speaking their minds. However, during this season, Lesa showed she was trying to manipulate Chanel into not being friends with everyone, and her jealousy of Caroline was clear as day. Being a true friend, Chanel could not believe how her friend was acting; she constantly yelled at other cast members, and she was caught in the fire, too. Still, it wasn't until the rest of the cast called her out on how different she acted whenever Lesa was around that she decided to talk with her friend/sister to see how they could all move forward. Lesa did not reciprocate the same feelings toward Chanel and declined to be able to speak to her about their friendship. The two known best friends lost their friendship as trust was lost, but Chanel could find herself without being seen as Lesa's shadow.

Lesa Milan Could Be Accused of Friendship Manipulation

When viewers first met Lesa and Chanel, they could see how close the two were. They were always together, their families spent time together, and they always had each other's backs as best friends do. The two had a tumultuous relationship with Caroline throughout the first season. Caroline wasn't too keen on Chanel as she didn't invite her to her bachelorette party, and she said to her face, "I can't bear this woman." The three were truly never able to get along, and whenever steps were made to be able to move forward, it seemed as though no one was willing to continue to help their friendships. Season 2, however, was different as Caroline took the first step to repair her relationship with Chanel. The two met at the beginning of the season to hash out everything from the past and start with a clean slate. It would benefit her friendship with Lesa if she first fixed her friendship with Chanel as she was closest to her. Fixing her relationship with Lesa was tough because she had been vocal about how much she disliked her, and it was clear she was bothered once they became close.

At the beginning of Season 2, Lesa and Chanel's friendship was normal. However, once Caroline became more involved, Lesa began to pull away from Chanel, which wasn't fair because it would put Chanel in an awkward spot. Lesa constantly told Chanel not to trust Caroline, and she proved her for a moment when Caroline revealed the voice notes that Lesa had sent Chanel to the group. The voice note was regarding Sara Al Madani and Caroline Brooks, and as the two involved parties, they could not care about what was said, but Lesa could not let go of the betrayal she felt from Chanel. Sure, Chanel should not have shared the voice note with everyone, but Lesa took out her anger against Chanel unfairly by telling her she didn't trust her when she was someone who constantly had her back. Chanel had a very difficult time feeling like her best friend did not trust her and felt betrayed by Caroline. Caroline would not have apologized to Chanel if this had happened during the first season. Still, she showed how much she cared for her by having a one-on-one conversation about voice note gate so they could continue their friendship. Lesa could not believe Chanel had forgiven Caroline so easily, and it showed viewers how she couldn't persuade her friend to be on the Caroline hate train.

Lesa is Jealous of the Friendship Between Chanel and Caroline

Lesa continued to have a chip on her shoulder about Chanel and Caroline, and jealousy grew as she could see how much closer they were becoming. Throughout the season finale, she tried to manipulate Chanel regarding Taleen Marie and the situation with her Mina Roe event. Lesa did not appreciate how Taleen inserted herself in her argument with Caroline Brooks. However, what shocked viewers was seeing Chanel say in her confessionals that she was surprised by how angry Lesa became about the situation. Still, she didn't want to tell her to calm down in front of everyone because she didn't want to embarrass her. Chanel stepped in to show her friend that she had her back, but her behavior turned the women off because the argument did not involve her. Lesa, in anger, left the event they were all at because she couldn't take being there. After Lesa left the event, the women decided to pull Chanel and tell her how different she was acting when Lesa was around. Newbie Taleen had to tell Chanel how she acted differently whenever Lesa was around her, and it shocked her to hear that everyone agreed with her. Chanel was starting to lose herself because she wanted to make sure her friend was always okay and was forgetting about her feelings for her. Caroline stepped up as a friend to Chanel during the finale when Lesa started distancing herself from her and was the one by her side. They both planned a party together, which viewers and the cast never expected to see.

The party may have been the nail in the coffin for Lesa as she looked displeased with the two having a party and showed bitterness towards them. When Chanel tried conversing with her, she became very condescending and dismissive, raising flags about their friendship. Caroline and Chanel were trying to have fun with their guests and have them kiss their hands, but Lesa quickly shut them both down. Caroline even says in her confessional, "Lesa can't because she can't hide how jealous she is at this moment." Viewers could see how she closes up whenever Lesa Milan does not get her way and becomes mean to everyone. While she was at Caroline and Chanel's event, she complained about there being no food and even called them thirsty. She saw how her best friend was getting closer to Caroline, which meant, in her eyes, that they could not get along. Lesa could not fathom the idea of the two ladies being able to move forward, and it did not give her a good look. She even tries to warn Chan l, "Enjoy this ride; just don't fall off because I will be the first one to laugh."

This statement shows viewers how jealous Lesa is and clearly shows how she can no longer control her friend. Lesa acted rudely towards Chanel throughout her party, which was childish because she refused to speak to her friend. Even when she knew that Lesa was mad at her, Chanel tried to fix her situation with her because she truly loved her like a sister, and she did not want to lose the friendship over something so petty. Lesa had a taste of reality when she saw how Chanel had a voice of her own and called her out for being unable to talk to her about her feelings. As a true friend, Lesa needed to listen to her, and they could have resolved their issue, but her jealousy over Caroline was greater than her love for her friend.

Chanel was heartbroken by her friend, but Caroline was there for her throughout this breakup. She stepped up to the plate and allowed Chanel to speak her mind. Caroline has a no-filter personality, and so does Chanel, and their friendship makes more sense as they do not care what people think of them. They are both equally extra in their way and let each other have their moment to shine, as shown during their party together. Lesa needed to show she was always right and was holding back Chanel to continue growing her friendships with the other ladies. Caroline and Lesa may never have a future friendship, but at least her friendship with Chanel continues to blossom.

