The Big Picture Milan and Ayan's friendship ends in Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Caroline Stanbury denies causing the fallout and criticizes Milan's accusations.

Milan wants to reconcile with Ayan, but it may take time and intentionality.

Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan are not in a good place right now, and fingers seem to be pointing at Caroline Stanbury. Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai is currently airing, and alliances and friendships have shifted. Caroline Brooks has already spoke to Collider about the shifted alliances, and fans are now seeing it in real time.

Milan and Ayan used to be a dynamic force. Season 1 saw them on their "separate island" away from the "forgettable four," which was Brooks, Stanbury, Dr Sara Al Madani, and Nina Ali, who Taleen Marie replaced this season. Between the Season 1 reunion and Season 2, something happened that destroyed Milan and Ayan’s friendship, as shown in the trailer. Now, Stanbury and Ayan struck an unlikely friendship, despite Ayan exclaiming that hell would freeze over before she ever shook hands with Stanbury. With the new friendship, Stanbury is now being blamed for the fallout. She defended herself during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm always dodging a bullet somehow," she said. “I've got nothing to do with their fallout and, quite frankly, I want nothing to do with it. I don't want to touch this drama. Lesa just pins anything and everything on me. You know, the sun doesn't come out, that's my fault. Everything's my fault, as far as she's concerned. “I mean, Lesa simply can't get a headline unless I'm in it, so just let her keep going,” she continued. “I just don't want to play in the dirt with her. She can roll around by herself.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai A group of women navigating their ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. Release Date June 1, 2022 Cast Chanel Ayan , Sara Al Madani , Caroline Brooks , Lesa Milan , Nina Ali , Caroline Stanbury Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Mary Agnes Expand

Could New 'RHOD' Alliances Affect Former Friendships?

Image via Bravo

The fallout between the two Real Housewives of Dubai stars was a shock to many, including Milan. She has previously addressed the fallout, saying, “I don't really know where it began, but I'll say it caught me by surprise. I had no idea the finale would end the way it did, but in the world of reality, it was epic. In reality, for us, though, it was so sad and heartbreaking. It’s very disappointing. It’s like a relationship breaking up in a way.”

The fallout was not the only shock that Milan experienced. Her sudden friendship with Stanbury also confused Milan. Milan may not have any issues with Stanbury, but that does not mean that Milan does not have any criticism of her. “ You know when they say no expectations, no disappointment?” she said. “ I feel like I see her for who she is, you know, slithering through. And that’s enough for me. I navigate those spaces accordingly.”

Despite Stanbury and Milan’s brewing friendship, Milan does want her best friend back. However, repairing their friendship will take some time and intentionality, as the reality TV star says that conversations need to be had. But repairing their friendship may mean that Stanbury and Milan may need to find some common ground or be civil. But that does not mean that they have to be best friends.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm on Bravo. You can stream all episodes on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK