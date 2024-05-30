The Big Picture Caroline Stanbury defended her use of Ozempic for weight loss on her podcast.

Stanbury explained that she used Ozempic to counteract weight gain from IVF treatment.

Her husband was initially against the decision, but she has since focused on a balanced diet.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury has just gone on the record to defend her use of Ozempic. On a recent episode of her podcast Uncut and Uncensored, the reality star talked about her weight-loss journey, calling the drug the best tool for weight loss after her midlife crisis. Her husband, Sergio Carrallo, admitted that he was “dead against” Stanbury’s decision. But ultimately, it was her choice.

Stanbury first opened up about her use of Ozempic after her facelift procedure back in 2023 in another episode of her podcast. She confessed to using the drug after her IVF process made her gain a lot of weight. However, she is now being honest about why she made the decision. She described the situation in the following words:

“I did it to lose weight from a treatment I had to do that wasn’t natural for my body to get me to exactly where I was before. I don’t think anyone should be shamed for that. I don’t think anyone should feel guilty for that. This is a way to get your life back.”

The Bravo celebrity was on medication for “close to three” months and the reason she’s being honest about it now is because she doesn’t want to lie to her fans. However, Carrallo did go on to clarify that since then, his wife has been working hard to strike a nutritional balance in her lifestyle. “If we have a big dinner, we try to just fast a little bit until breakfast,” Stanbury added to clarify how it has led her to make changes in her dieting routine.

Caroline's Had Medical Troubles Over The Years

Stanbury and Carrallo got married in December 2021. While the RHOD star already has three children with her ex-husband Cem Habib, her and Carrallo’s plans of conceiving haven’t been all that smooth. Stanbury started sharing her IVF journey and fertility struggles during Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 in 2022.

During BravoCon 2022, the reality star opened up about how difficult her IVF journey had been, saying that despite trying multiple rounds, none of them had worked. A few months later, the couple told Page Six that they had put their IVF journey on pause. The reason behind the break was the fact that they wanted to move into their new house before going through another round of IVF. However, the couple had frozen an embryo just to be safe.

She also went on to share an update on her fertility journey and mentioned that since surrogacy was made legal the same year, Carrallo and her were free to go down that route. Stanbury also confirmed that her embryo was still “frozen and perfect,” implying that the couple was definitely going to try for another round of IVF. In another interview with The Messenger, she went on to reveal:

“We have a baby boy on ice. He’s genetically perfect and ready to go. This might change a lot for us, actually.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock. Stanbury will be returning to the sophomore season, which is all set to hit Bravo screens starting June 2, 2024. The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the very next day.

