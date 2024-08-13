The Big Picture Cast members got caught in a voice note drama, causing confusion and rifts within the group.

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp felt the issue was blown out of proportion.

The misunderstanding escalated tensions between friends, leading to a breaking of the relationship between Lesa and Chanel.

In true Housewives fashion, cast members often use receipts or props to call each other out. The Real Housewives of Dubai is no different, as they have been involved in using a voice note to start drama within the group. This drama began when Sara Al Madani sent Lesa Milan a voice note in which she discussed the fight between Caroline Brooks and Taleen Marie, and it ended with Sara stating she didn't care for one of them. The battle between them was very heated and even involved Taleen's husband stepping in to defend his wife from Brooks. When Lesa first received the voice note, she was confused about who Sara was talking about, so she forwarded it to Chanel Ayan to see if she understood who Sara was referring to.

The cast essentially started playing a game of telephone because Chanel Ayan took this voice note and showed it to Caroline Stanbury and Taleen without Lesa knowing. It all became a mess, and the two people who should have been more angry about the voice note did not even get upset about it, creating a rift between Lesa and Chanel. The voice note mess was confusing for the cast, since no one truly understood who it was about, and The Real Housewives of Orange County member Tamra Judge spoke out about the confusing moment.

Tamra Judge Doesn't Think the Voice Note Was a Big Deal

Image via BravoTV

In a recent episode of Tamra's podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, they discussed the latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai, touching on the voice-note drama and giving their opinions on it. Two people who have experienced drama on RHOC and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills agreed that the voice note was being taken too out of context, and it was made a bigger deal than it was. Tamra went on to say, "I've never been so confused about a damn voice note in my entire life."

To have someone like Tamra Judge, who has been known for pot stirring in her show, be confused about a scheme shows that this was not handled correctly. Teddi even tells Tamra that Lesa Milan was right for being upset since her best friend was the one spreading the news to the whole group, and she didn't run it by her. The voice-note was the start of the cracks being shown between Lesa and Chanel's friendship ending and how it all went downhill from there.

The Real Housewives of Dubai releases every Monday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

Watch on Peacock