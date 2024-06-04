The Big Picture Caroline Brooks and Gizelle Bryant are not friends, with tension escalating since BravoCon 2022.

Bryant's issues extend beyond Brooks, with previous feuds involving other 'RHOP' stars like Candiace Dillard.

Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' promises drama, with new cast members and an "interesting" storyline.

The girls are fighting, and this time, it is with the Real Housewives Bravoverse. The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks has taken aim at The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant. Brooks and Bryant are clearly not friends, and it seems like they won’t be anytime soon. Brooks sat down with Page Six and discussed the tension between her and Bryant. Tension has already been brewing since the Winter House star Jason Cameron had a fling with both The Real Housewives stars.

However, Brook’s issue with Bryant has nothing to do with that. “He didn’t exist yet,” she clarified. “He came shortly after.” Brooks’ issue with Bryant stemmed from their interaction at BravoCon in 2022. She alleges that Bryant said something to Brooks that was not the nicest. In fact, she wasn't very nice at all. “Let’s just say we had a conversation [at] BravoCon and it wasn’t very positive,” she said. “I just know she wasn’t very nice to me. It is what it is. And please don’t put me and Gizelle in an Ultimate Girls trip. That’s not going to go well.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai A group of women navigating their ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. Release Date June 1, 2022 Cast Chanel Ayan , Sara Al Madani , Caroline Brooks , Lesa Milan , Nina Ali , Caroline Stanbury Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Mary Agnes Expand

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Stars Also Have Issues With Bryant

It does not sound like the Real Housewives stars will reach a resolution soon. Bryant has not responded yet, but fans can stay tuned to Collider to hear more about their BravoCon fallout. However, Brooks is looking forward to a new season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, as the Season 2 cast has just been announced with new taglines.

Brooks is not the first Real Housewives to take an issue with Bryant. Ashley Darby, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard Bassett also have something to say about her. Bassett and Bryant’s friendship has since dissolved, and there seems to be no going back between the pair.

The feud between Bassett and Bryant came to a head during The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion in Season 8, where Bassett admitted to liking hateful tweets about Bryant. Even though Bassett is open to reconciling with Bryant, Bryant is firm that she is not interested in a friendship with Bassett anymore. Bassett has announced that she will not be returning for Season 9 as she is pursuing other opportunities, but she may be back soon.

Brooks has recently opened up to Collider about Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai and has teased an “interesting” season. Season 1 saw her work on her dream business with her ex-husband. Now fans will get to see it thrive in Season 2. A majority of the cast will be returning for the second season, and Brooks’ long-time friend Taleen Marie will also be joining the cast. When asked about Marie joining, she said, “I think she fit right in.” However, there will also be “spicy drama” in the new season, but what is The Real Housewives without a little drama?

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm on Bravo. You can stream all episodes on Peacock.

