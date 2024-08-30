The Real Housewives of Dubai has been making waves throughout its second season, and many solid alliances have been changing. Caroline Brooks and Caroline Stanbury have been going at each other since the start of the season, but things calmed down after the cast took their trip to Bali. In the penultimate episode, viewers were surprised that Lesa Milan and Brooks were starting to have issues with each other because of an event that Milan hosted at a spa. Since Brooks owns her spa, she was upset at the fact that Milan's event was not done at her spa, and Taleen Marie added fuel to the fire by also bringing up the fact that the spa that was being used as a venue looked rebranded since there were many Mina Roe decals throughout the space.

This created a big argument with the ladies, since Lesa found out after the event that Brooks had not taken part in any of the services offered then, and Taleen told Lesa what she had said about it. Now, Caroline Brooks claims that Caroline Stanbury was the mastermind behind it all, and Lesa Milan is backing her up on her claims.

The Narrative Has Now Been Changed

During the Mina Roe event, viewers noticed that Caroline Stanbury was mindful of what Brooks was saying and did not involve herself in the drama between Brooks and Lesa. She had previously been in a fight between Lesa and Chanel Ayan regarding a voice memo from Sara Al Madani, so she understood she didn't need to involve herself in another argument. Now, both Lesa and Brooks have come out and said that the one who started to plant the seed in Brooks's mind was Stanbury, while also claiming that she had an issue with the whole event in the first place.

On August 28, Caroline Brooks posted screenshots of a conversation with Taleen Marie about Lesa's event on her X account (formerly known as Twitter). In the texts, it can be seen that Brooks was upset about the event, and Taleen was giving her a supportive ear to hear her friend's concerns. Still, the screenshots came out because she wanted to clarify that "Stanbury was the one who had the issue with the event first, and Sergio had a lot to say, too." She also stated that Taleen and Stanbury attempted to change the narrative and that Taleen had forgotten she "already told Lesa Milan that it was all you [Stanbury] when we were in Lesa's hotel room."

Throughout the exchange between Stanbury and Brooks, Lesa Milan decided to back up Brooks behind it all and said, "Facts! Taleen came to our hotel room and told Ayan and I that it was Stanbury who had the biggest issue behind the scenes!" It has been known throughout the season that Lesa and Stanbury have not been able to see eye to eye as long as they have known each other, and it doesn't help as well that Stanbury and Lesa's best friend/sister Chanel Ayan have become extremely close. With the season finale and the reunion coming up, viewers are intrigued to see what broke the friendship between Lesa and Ayan. As well as, if there ever will be a resolution between her and Stanbury, it has been seen on social media that it might be a lot more difficult to fix.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is on every Tuesday on Bravo and releases the next day on Peacock.

