It seems like The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola and her estranged husband Todd may be the latest celebrity couple to be part of the ‘Are they or aren’t they?’ quandry when it comes to the status of the reality star's relationship and whether they are reuniting or getting divorced.

Alexia looked to be blindsided when Todd filed for divorce in April of this year claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Alexia responded on her Instagram posting: “I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage.” She went on to say: “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by side supporting me during this difficult time. I’m praying for better times ahead.”

Although it came as a shock to Alexia, for others it may not have come as such a surprise. RHOM friend to the housewives (although not necessarily to Alexia), Adriana De Moura had intimated that there were problems in Alexia and Todd’s marriage on the show previously, something which Alexia at the time refuted.

Fans Are Confused by Alexia's Recent Instagram Posts

However, it seemed clear to fans that Todd didn’t seem too happy about being on the show, he missed cast events on more than one occasion, simply not showing up. But now fans are confused at Alexia’s recent postings on Instagram from her trip to Madrid. Although Todd is not pictured with her, she has tagged him in several of her pics. Is she doing this because he is with her, or because she wishes he was, or because perhaps they are reuniting?

Alexia has been honest about the status of their relationship up to this point, even admitting on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast Two Ts in a Pod that they were still intimate with each other, saying: “Yeah, we love each other [and] we’re super into each other,” and making it clear the split wasn’t her decision, saying she would want to get back with him “because I’m madly in love with him.”

It would seem that Todd struggles with being in the public eye so much, something Alexia clearly doesn’t have a problem with, having shared so much of her family life and personal issues on the show before and since meeting Todd.

Alexia appeared to be hoping for the best and stated they were both going to couples therapy. Whether her tagging him on her recent trip is a sign they are working towards a reconciliation remains to be seen.

