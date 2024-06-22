The Big Picture Alexia Nepola's relationship with her husband Todd has hit a rough patch, despite claiming everything was fine on The Real Housewives of Miami.

Nepola revealed on a podcast that they are working on their relationship and still intimate, but sources say they are currently not speaking.

Fans witnessed cracks in their marriage on the show, with Todd not present at key moments and displaying odd behavior, causing speculation.

Alexia Nepola spent the last season of The Real Housewives of Miami saying her relationship with her husband, Todd Nepola was fine. They didn't have the best relationship to start with, as he struggled with her son, Peter Rosello. Rosello also has a series of shocking allegations against him (including a battery charge from his girlfriend of three months in a domestic violence situation). Still, the Nepola couple got married and then spent Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami not being on each other's side. So it isn't surprising that the couple ended up estranged through it.

Nepola recently went on Two Ts in a Pod with hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp where she talked about her relationship. Apparently the couple is working on it: “We’ve gone to therapy. We’re doing couples therapy,” she said. And she went on to claim that the two were still having sex with each other and that they are still into each other despite being estranged as a couple. “We’ve done it all,” she said. “We love each other. We’re super into each other.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star went on to talk about how grateful she was to her friends and family for being there for her throughout this situation with her husband. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during his difficult time,” she said.

Alexia and Todd Nepola Hit Obstacles After Her Podcast Appearance

When the podcast initially aired, the couple might have been fine, but according to an anonymous source, that "fine" era of their relationship was short-lived. “Todd and Alexia are not on speaking terms at the moment after the podcast,” a source close to the couple said. “They hit a bump in the road. But she is still holding on to hope that they’re going to save their marriage.”

Fans were able to see the cracks in their marriage on the show. He was not at their shared home when Alexia hosted a party there, and the couple blamed it on Adriana de Moura's attendance. He also sent a bizarre, long video apology to Nicole Martin's partner, Anthony Lopez, that had many of the housewives and their partners making fun of him. Nepola is known for telling people that things are fine when they are not necessarily fine. She's done it with her sons, she did it with her ex-husband, and now she is doing it with Nepola.

